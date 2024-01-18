NTT DATA Business Solutions: A Global Top Employer for 2024

en English
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
NTT DATA Business Solutions, an esteemed SAP consulting conglomerate, has been conferred the prestigious title of a global Top Employer for 2024 by the Top Employers Institute. This commendation places NTT DATA in the exclusive group of just 17 global companies recognized for their exceptional working and development environments. The recognition underscores the significance NTT DATA places on its employees and their development.

NTT DATA: A Global Top Employer

CEO Norbert Rotter showcased immense pride in this recognition, underlining the company’s unwavering commitment to cultivating a conducive work milieu for its expansive workforce. With over 15,000 employees spread across more than 30 countries, NTT DATA has shown a consistent dedication to its staff’s wellbeing and professional growth.

Recognition Based on Comprehensive Evaluation

The Top Employers Institute’s assessment is anchored in a comprehensive HR Best Practices Survey. This evaluation encompasses a broad spectrum of domains, including People Strategy and Work Environment. NTT DATA’s strategic focus on talent acquisition, learning, diversity and inclusion, and wellbeing was commended, thereby solidifying its position as a top employer.

Award-Winning Employer

The company’s recognition as a global top employer is further corroborated by its numerous regional Top Employer awards. This recognition reinforces NTT DATA’s strategic alignment as a sustainable employer within the broader NTT DATA Group. Notably, in Germany, the company bettered its ratings from the previous year, particularly distinguishing itself in categories such as Work Environment, Employer Branding, and Employee Listening.

NTT DATA Business Solutions continues to drive innovation and business success through its SAP solutions. The company’s recognition as a Top Employer underlines its commitment to business excellence intertwined with employee welfare, reinforcing the notion that people indeed make the business.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

