Business

NorthC Announces Expansion in Germany with New Data Center in Frankfurt

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
NorthC Announces Expansion in Germany with New Data Center in Frankfurt

NorthC, the European data center operator, has announced its expansion into Frankfurt with the acquisition of a plot of land for a new 5MW data center. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, as it’s the first facility that NorthC will establish in Frankfurt. The company, however, has not released specific details regarding the location, size, or timeline for the development of the new project.

NorthC’s Expansion in Germany

With two existing data centers in Germany, this announcement reinforces NorthC’s commitment to extend its presence in the region. The company ventured into the German market in 2021, and since then, it has been steadily growing. NorthC initially marked its German presence by acquiring the IP Exchange colocation business from q.beyond, which included two data centers in Nuremberg and Munich.

About NorthC

NorthC was birthed from the merger of The Datacenter Group and NLDC in 2020. At present, it operates approximately twelve data centers in the Netherlands, two in Germany, and has another facility under development in Eindhoven. In the past year, NorthC also took over a Kyndryl data center in Zurich in a sale-leaseback deal and has a total of four facilities in Switzerland after acquiring Netrics in 2022.

CEO’s Remarks

CEO Alexandra Schless expressed pride in NorthC’s growth and its ability to secure a project within Frankfurt’s city limits. She highlighted the company’s strategy to be present in both regional and central hubs, thus strengthening its market position. The expansion into Frankfurt is a clear reflection of NorthC’s strategic intent and its continued growth in the data center industry.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

