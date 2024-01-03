Nordex Group Secures Major Wind Farm Orders in Sweden

On January 3, 2024, a corporate communication from Nordex SE, a global player in wind energy, reverberated through the halls of the energy sector. The announcement, circulated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group AG, alluded to the receipt of significant incoming orders without providing a detailed glimpse into their nature.

Details Unveiled

Unraveling the nutshell, it was revealed that Nordex Group bagged orders for four wind farms in Sweden, totaling 553 MW. The deal was struck with Renewable Power Capital, a prominent investment company in the renewable energy sector. The order also includes a Premium Plus Service for the turbines, spanning a period of 35 years.

Advanced Technology: A Game Changer

By spring 2025, Nordex Group is set to embark on the delivery and installation of 80 turbines, including 74 N163/6.X and six N149/5.X turbines, for the ‘High Coast’ wind farm cluster. The turbines, designed to be mounted on tubular steel towers of various heights, will be provided in a cold-climate version. As a testament to Nordex’s technological prowess, the 74 N163/6.X turbines will be equipped with the Nordex Advanced Icing System to mitigate ice formation on the rotor blades.

Leadership Speaks

Kevin Devlin, CEO of Renewable Power Capital, expressed satisfaction with the performance and reliability of the Nordex turbines, while heaping praise on the Nordex team’s commitment to environmental targets and circularity. On the other hand, Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group, underscored the effectiveness of their anti-icing technology in challenging climatic conditions, and voiced pride in being part of the significant wind cluster project in Sweden.