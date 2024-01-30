NHTSA Wraps Up Investigation into Durango and Ram Gear Selector Design Issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has wrapped up an eight-year probe into gear selector design issues affecting certain Durango SUVs and Ram pickup trucks. The models under scrutiny were the Ram 1500 from 2013 to 2017 and Dodge Durango from 2014 to 2017, following numerous complaints about vehicle roll-away incidents. Vehicle owners reported that their vehicles rolled away even after being ostensibly shifted into Park. The common thread among these vehicles was an electronic rotary shifter, a product of Kostal Automotive in Germany.

Investigation Findings

The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation did not uncover any evidence of a vehicle-based design or manufacturing defect triggering the rollaways. Instead of issuing an official recall, a preventive Customer Satisfaction Notification (CSN) was sent out. The CSN outlined a software update that offers 'automated vehicle securement' to forestall rollaway when the vehicle isn't appropriately parked.

The Software Update Effect

The software update was deemed an effective solution to mitigate the frequency of such incidents. This move not only resolved the issue but also sidestepped the substantially higher costs tied to a full recall. Historically, manufacturers, including Ford, have opted for less expensive resolutions, like disseminating stickers, to tackle similar issues.

Historical Context and Implications

This approach, despite its effectiveness, has stirred memories of past instances where manufacturers chose cost-effective solutions over full-scale recalls. While this investigation may be closed, the implications and lessons it carries forward will undoubtedly inform the actions of automakers and regulatory bodies in the future, particularly in the era of increasingly electronic and automated vehicle systems.