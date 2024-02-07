Negotiations Stalemate After German Airport Security Staff Strike

On Wednesday, negotiations following a nationwide strike by German airport security staff hit a deadlock as no agreement was reached, according to the Verdi trade union. The union, representing 25,000 ground staff, labeled the new offer from the employers' association as "completely inadequate". The employers proposed increased overtime bonuses and hourly wages for a period of 24 months.

Verdi's Stand and Strike Impact

The Verdi union is demanding a 12.5% salary increase, while Lufthansa, the primary employer, has offered a 13% raise over three years. This stalemate has led to the threat of longer strikes, with the union insinuating that more industrial action could be on the horizon if their demands are not met. The strike has already caused significant disruption, affecting over 100,000 passengers, and further strikes could compound the issue if an agreement is not reached.

Wider Transport Disruptions

This strike is the latest in a series of transport disruptions in Germany. Aside from the airport security staff strike, there have been recent strikes by railway workers as well. Additionally, demands for shorter workweeks from the train drivers' union have added to the chaos. These disruptions have significantly affected Lufthansa's flight schedule and have caused widespread inconvenience for passengers.

Way Forward

Despite the lack of progress in the negotiations, the focus remains on finding a permanent solution for compensating the employees. However, specific details about the demands or the content of the discussions have not been made public. As the stalemate continues, the potential for more strikes looms, and the pressure mounts on Lufthansa and the Verdi union to reach a resolution.