Germany

Mutasynthesis 2.0: A Revolutionary Approach to Combat Antibiotic Resistance

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
In a breakthrough that promises to revolutionize the field of antibiotics, Professor Dr. Yvonne Mast and her team at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures have pioneered an innovative method of modifying antibiotics, specifically pristinamycin I. The technique, christened ‘mutasynthesis 2.0’, represents a significant leap in antibiotic enhancement, potentially addressing the globally pressing issue of antibiotic resistance.

Mutasynthesis 2.0: A Novel Approach

At its core, mutasynthesis 2.0 involves the creation of mutants of antibiotic-producing microorganisms that are incapable of producing antibiotic precursors. As part of the process, these mutants are supplied with modified pre-products, or precursor derivates, which trigger the production of novel antibiotic derivatives. This ingenious method was made viable following the identification and characterization of the biosynthesis genes for the amino acid precursor phenylglycine.

Production of New Antibiotic Derivatives

During the study, the team successfully produced two new halogenated bioactive derivatives of pristinamycin I. This was accomplished using a genetically modified E. coli strain to supply the phenylglycine derivative precursor. The process marks a distinctive biotechnological procedure, merging biotransformation with mutasynthesis, thus facilitating the enhancement of antibiotics to augment efficacy and combat resistance issues.

Leibniz Institute DSMZ: A Crucible of Innovation

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ stands as a prominent repository for biological resources and a key participant in global scientific research. As part of the Leibniz Association, which encompasses 96 independent research institutions, the DSMZ contributes to a broad spectrum of scientific disciplines and societal issues, including the pressing concern of antibiotic resistance.

With the advent of mutasynthesis 2.0, the scientific community inches closer to addressing the daunting challenge of antibiotic resistance. The creation of new antibiotic derivatives through this method holds the promise of more potent, effective drugs that could potentially save countless lives in the future.

Germany Science & Technology
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

