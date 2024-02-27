Munich Re CEO Urges Government Support to Combat Soaring Cyber Risks

During a recent earnings call, Munich Re's CEO Joachim Wenning highlighted the pressing need for governmental intervention in light of escalating cybersecurity threats, spotlighting the inadequacies of the private insurance sector in providing sufficient coverage against these risks. Wenning stressed the paramount importance of cybersecurity for both the insurer and its clientele, advocating for a global push towards cyber resilience and the establishment of sustainable insurance markets.

Global Cybersecurity Concerns and Insurance Gaps

Wenning shared alarming statistics from a worldwide cybersecurity survey, revealing that 87% of managers feel inadequately protected against cyber risks. Moreover, he pointed out that less than 1% of cybersecurity claims are currently insured, underscoring a substantial protection gap. The Munich Re CEO highlighted systemic risks such as critical infrastructure failures or cyber warfare, which he argued surpass the coverage capacities of private insurers due to the colossal potential losses involved.

Call for Government Intervention

Emphasizing the need for government support to handle these catastrophic risks, Wenning referred to ongoing discussions in the United States about government backstops for cybersecurity and expressed his hope for similar initiatives to be adopted in Europe. "That's cyber," he remarked, stressing the urgency of the situation. Despite these challenges, Wenning remains optimistic about the future demand for cyber insurance, citing Munich Re's leading position in the market with an underwriting volume of about €2 billion per year.

Public-Private Collaboration: The Path Forward

Wenning concluded his address with a call for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape and mitigate systemic threats. His comments underscore the need for innovative solutions to address the complex challenges posed by cyber risks and the critical role of government support in this endeavor. With Munich Re at the forefront, the quest for a resilient cyber insurance market continues, reflecting the increasing significance of cybersecurity in today’s digital age.