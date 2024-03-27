Moritz Ostruschnjak Blends Graffiti, Breakdancing, and Contemporary Dance in Bengaluru Show

German dancer and choreographer Moritz Ostruschnjak recently brought his unique contemporary dance piece, 'Tanzanweisungen It Won't Be Like This Forever,' to the Bangalore International Centre, captivating audiences at the Attakkalari India Biennale 2024. Ostruschnjak's journey from graffiti art through breakdancing to contemporary dance showcases a seamless blending of diverse artistic expressions, rooted in hip-hop culture but venturing far beyond into the realm of contemporary performance art.

From Street Art to Stage

Ostruschnjak's transformation from a graffiti artist to a renowned contemporary dancer and choreographer is a testament to his evolving artistic vision. Initially immersed in the hip-hop and breakdancing scene, his move to Munich exposed him to a broader spectrum of dance styles, eventually leading him to pursue ballet and contemporary dance. His works reflect a rich tapestry of influences, creating a dialogue between various art forms and the contemporary world.

Creating Dialogue Through Dance

In his choreography, Ostruschnjak emphasizes collaboration and dialogue with his dancers, employing task-based methods to explore the movement history and the body's technique. He rejects the traditional guru-disciple hierarchy, instead fostering an environment of mutual exploration and creativity. His approach allows for a vibrant exchange of ideas, integrating the dancers' experiences and backgrounds into the creative process, resulting in a dance form that is reflective, innovative, and deeply engaging.

Dance Across Cultures

Ostruschnjak's work highlights the fluidity and adaptability of contemporary dance, drawing attention to the nuanced differences and unique contributions of various cultural backgrounds to the art form. He appreciates the gravity-oriented nature of Indian classical dance and its integration into contemporary expressions in India, contrasting it with the more individualized and self-expressive contemporary dance training in Europe. This cross-cultural appreciation enriches his work, offering audiences a glimpse into the diverse world of contemporary dance.

Moritz Ostruschnjak's exploration of dance as a form of dialogue and his openness to diverse influences and collaborations underscore the ever-evolving nature of contemporary dance. His work not only challenges traditional boundaries but also invites audiences to reflect on the myriad ways in which movement and expression can convey complex ideas and emotions. As Ostruschnjak continues to innovate and inspire, the world of dance eagerly anticipates his next artistic endeavor.