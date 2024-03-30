Moom Comics' 'Back Then': Bridging Generational Gaps in LGBTQ Community

Moom Comics, a pioneering queer comic publisher based in Berlin, is on the brink of releasing a groundbreaking anthology titled 'Back Then'. This unique graphic novel aims to shine a spotlight on the lives and experiences of older LGBTQ individuals, offering a vivid glimpse into their journeys and struggles. Lukasz Majcher, the brain behind Moom Comics, drew inspiration from the life narratives of his older friends, including tales of surviving the AIDS pandemic, to create a collection that not only entertains but educates and fosters empathy across generations.

Origin and Inspiration

The inception of 'Back Then' lies in Majcher's personal connections and the realization of a significant generational disconnect within the LGBTQ community. By conversing with individuals over 50, Majcher uncovered a wealth of experiences that were both enlightening and deeply moving. These stories, which span decades of societal evolution, reveal the challenges of self-discovery and acceptance in times when resources were scarce and stigma was rampant. Majcher's vision for the book was clear: to create a bridge of understanding and empathy between older and younger LGBTQ generations through the power of storytelling and art.

Artistic Expression and Collaboration

To bring 'Back Then' to life, Majcher enlisted the talents of 13 comic artists, each contributing their unique style to the anthology. Through months of interviews, storyboard creation, and artistic collaboration, the team crafted a series of compelling narratives that capture the essence of the interviewees' experiences. From tales of youthful discovery to confronting societal prejudices, the book presents a mosaic of queer life that is both historical and deeply personal. The choice of diverse artistic styles serves to highlight the individuality of each story, while collectively they paint a broader picture of the LGBTQ experience over the decades.

A Catalyst for Community Empathy

At its core, 'Back Then' is more than just a graphic novel; it's a call to action for greater empathy and understanding within the LGBTQ community. By showcasing the lives of older LGBTQ individuals, Majcher hopes to address the often-overlooked issues facing this demographic, such as isolation and the fear of aging without support. The anthology stands as a testament to the resilience and diversity of the LGBTQ community, encouraging readers of all ages to appreciate the journeys that have paved the way for the freedoms and rights enjoyed today.