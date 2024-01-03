en English
Fashion

Marc Cain and Vaude Launch Upcycled Capsule Collection

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
In a novel sustainability initiative, Marc Cain, the renowned fashion company, has joined forces with Vaude, an eco-outdoor specialist, to launch an upcycled capsule collection. The collection is crafted using the tent fabric from Marc Cain’s recent 50th-anniversary fashion show. This unique project aims to conserve resources, limit CO2 emissions, and offer one-of-a-kind products that commemorate Marc Cain’s significant half-century milestone.

Repurposing with a Purpose

The tent, which was styled in Marc Cain’s signature leopard print, was repurposed into a shopper bag and a toiletry bag. Both items were produced in Germany at Vaude’s facility located on the scenic Lake Constance. This upcycling initiative underscores a commitment to sustainability, reducing waste, and creating limited-edition accessories. The production process is climate-neutral, and all emissions have been fully compensated through the non-profit organization ‘myclimate.’

Souvenirs of Sustainability

The shopper bag and toiletry bag are marketed as unique souvenirs of Marc Cain’s 50-year milestone. Each model is distinct and available exclusively on the Marc Cain online shop. This tie-up between Marc Cain and Vaude Professional has not only helped in creating practical and stylish accessories but has also made a significant contribution towards reducing waste and CO2 emissions.

Recognizing Vaude’s Sustainability Efforts

Vaude is widely recognized for its sustainability efforts. The company recently bagged two awards at the German Sustainability Award ceremony for being among the nation’s most virtuous companies. This adds to its numerous accolades, including the title of ‘Germany’s most sustainable brand’ in 2015. The proximity of the production sites and Marc Cain’s commitment to sustainability helped to minimize emissions, which were offset by donations to the NGO MyClimate.

Fashion Germany Sustainability
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

