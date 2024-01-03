en English
Germany

Lyondell Basell Earns €40M EU Grant to Pioneer Advanced Recycling Plant

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Lyondell Basell Earns €40M EU Grant to Pioneer Advanced Recycling Plant

Chemical giant, Lyondell Basell has been awarded a substantial 40 million euro grant by the European Union Innovation Fund. The funds are earmarked for the development of an advanced recycling demonstration plant in Wesseling, Germany. This grant forms part of a broader EU commitment of 3.6 billion euros focused on supporting decarbonization through innovative clean-tech projects.

Moretec Technology Takes Center Stage

Lyondell Basell’s project was selected in the EU Innovation Fund’s ‘Third Call for Large Scale Projects’, an initiative designed to champion innovation and sustainability. Central to the project is the company’s Moretec technology. This technology will be deployed at the plant to convert post-consumer plastic waste into pyrolysis oil and gas. This latter can then be used as feedstock for creating new plastic materials.

Driving Innovation and Reducing Emissions

The Moretec technology is a testament to innovation. It enables the conversion of polyolefin waste through a process that is fully electrified and capable of running on renewable electricity. More importantly, it allows for the recovery of pyrolysis gas, typically used as a fuel, to be utilized in polymer production. This innovative approach significantly reduces CO2 emissions.

Enhancing Plastic Circularity

The Wesseling plant design features a scalable single train design, low operating temperatures, and innovative heat transfer. These features contribute to high plastic to plastic conversion rates, enhancing the circularity of plastic waste. By enabling the recycled materials to be used in various applications, including medical and food packaging, the plant marks a significant step towards sustainable waste management.

This plant is expected to process the quantity of plastic waste generated by over 1.2 million German citizens annually. With a planned startup in 2026, the plant stands as a beacon of commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

