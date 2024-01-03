Lyondell Basell Earns €40M EU Grant to Pioneer Advanced Recycling Plant

Chemical giant, Lyondell Basell has been awarded a substantial 40 million euro grant by the European Union Innovation Fund. The funds are earmarked for the development of an advanced recycling demonstration plant in Wesseling, Germany. This grant forms part of a broader EU commitment of 3.6 billion euros focused on supporting decarbonization through innovative clean-tech projects.

Moretec Technology Takes Center Stage

Lyondell Basell’s project was selected in the EU Innovation Fund’s ‘Third Call for Large Scale Projects’, an initiative designed to champion innovation and sustainability. Central to the project is the company’s Moretec technology. This technology will be deployed at the plant to convert post-consumer plastic waste into pyrolysis oil and gas. This latter can then be used as feedstock for creating new plastic materials.

Driving Innovation and Reducing Emissions

The Moretec technology is a testament to innovation. It enables the conversion of polyolefin waste through a process that is fully electrified and capable of running on renewable electricity. More importantly, it allows for the recovery of pyrolysis gas, typically used as a fuel, to be utilized in polymer production. This innovative approach significantly reduces CO2 emissions.

Enhancing Plastic Circularity

The Wesseling plant design features a scalable single train design, low operating temperatures, and innovative heat transfer. These features contribute to high plastic to plastic conversion rates, enhancing the circularity of plastic waste. By enabling the recycled materials to be used in various applications, including medical and food packaging, the plant marks a significant step towards sustainable waste management.

This plant is expected to process the quantity of plastic waste generated by over 1.2 million German citizens annually. With a planned startup in 2026, the plant stands as a beacon of commitment to sustainability and innovation.