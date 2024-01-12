en English
Fashion

Leica’s Timepiece Endeavor: Introducing the ZM11 Watch

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
Leica's Timepiece Endeavor: Introducing the ZM11 Watch

With a rich heritage in photography, German camera manufacturer Leica has unveiled its new watch model, the ZM11. The name ‘ZM’ is derived from ‘zeitmesser’, the German word for ‘timepiece’. The ZM11 signifies Leica’s ambitious stride into the world of horology, marking a cornerstone for the brand’s future watch designs.

ZM11: A Blend of Precision and Aesthetics

The ZM11 watch is a blend of Swiss precision and German engineering, incorporating a Swiss-made Chronode movement. It is available in multiple variants: stainless steel with a midnight blue dial, titanium with a coffee brown dial, and a special launch edition limited to 50 pieces featuring a red and black dial.

The watch design features double-layered dials with a chemically etched, grooved appearance, reminiscent of louvres. The design further unveils an underlying black lacquer layer, a subtle nod to the interplay of light and shadow in photography. The back of the case spotlights the iconic Leica red dot, repurposed as quick release buttons for the straps.

Leica’s Expertise: Beyond Cameras

According to Marcus Eilinger, co-managing director and creative director of Leica’s watch division, the brand’s watches are not direct derivatives of its cameras, but rather a testament to its precision machining prowess. Features such as a black ring inside the sapphire glass mirror the anti-glare and distortion rings found on camera lenses, and the waterproofing and origin texts, printed on the back of the glass, mimic lens markings.

Eilinger explains that the decision to position the Leica red dot on the underside of the watch aligns with the brand’s understated and serious German identity. This echoes the practice of street photographers who cover the red dot on their Leica cameras for discretion, further cementing the brand’s deep-rooted connection with photography and precision.

Leica’s Expanding Horizons

Apart from the ZM11 watch, Leica continues to expand its horizons with the re-release of the Leitz Phone 2, a redesigned version of the Sharp Aquos R7, and the launch of a one-day introductory workshop on street photography at the Leica Akademie Leica Store Mayfair. The workshop, led by photographer Robin Sinha, aims to teach the skills required to capture compelling street photos, further reflecting Leica’s commitment to the world of photography.

Wojciech Zylm

Wojciech Zylm

