Lanxess Unveils New Resin for Selective Water Decontamination

Germany-based chemical company, Lanxess AG, has unveiled a new macroporous anion-exchange resin, Lewatit MonoPlus TP 109, designed to combat the prevalent issue of water contamination. The product promises the selective removal of harmful substances such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water, signifying a significant stride in the field of water purification.

A Solution for High PFAS Concentrations

The innovation comes to the fore particularly when dealing with water that harbors PFAS concentrations exceeding 10 parts per billion (ppb). PFAS, a group of man-made chemicals that have been in use since the mid-20th century, are notorious for their resilient nature, resisting degradation in the environment while posing a slew of health risks to humans and wildlife. The introduction of Lewatit MonoPlus TP 109, therefore, is a much-needed step towards mitigating the detrimental effects of these persistent pollutants.

High Selectivity and Resistance to Fouling

The new resin stands out due to its high selectivity and excellent kinetics. It offers a high resistance to fouling, a common issue in the field of water treatment where contaminants accumulate on a surface, impeding the purification process. The Lewatit MonoPlus TP 109 can be regenerated using chemicals such as methanol and sodium chloride, thereby extending its usability and enhancing its practicality in real-world applications.

Additional Purification Capabilities

In addition to PFAS, the Lewatit MonoPlus TP 109 has demonstrated efficacy in binding complex anions such as nitrate, bromate, chlorate, and perchlorate. Remarkably, it can even remove chlorate from concentrated sodium hydroxide solutions. The uniform bead size of the resin contributes to improved hydraulics, further enhancing its efficiency in water treatment processes. This multifaceted purification capability positions Lewatit MonoPlus TP 109 as a comprehensive solution for water treatment, capable of tackling a broad spectrum of contaminants.