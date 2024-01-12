en English
Business

KraussMaffei Group Ushers in New Era with CEO Change and Board Reinforcement

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
KraussMaffei Group Ushers in New Era with CEO Change and Board Reinforcement

In a significant reshuffle, Munich-based machinery manufacturing giant, the KraussMaffei Group, has announced a management reorganization, introducing Chi Zhang as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Zhang, who formerly held the position of chairman of the supervisory board, takes the helm from Yong Li, the outgoing CEO, who will now serve as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). This leadership transition is concurrent with a substantial strengthening of the management board at KraussMaffei.

Board Reinforcement and New Appointments

As part of this reorganization, Shihao Yang from Sinochem, the primary shareholder of KraussMaffei, has been appointed to lead the supervisory board. Meanwhile, Jorg Bremer maintains his position as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) within the fortified board.

Chi Zhang’s Path to Leadership

Zhang’s journey to the top echelons of KraussMaffei is marked by over two decades of experience at Sinochem, where he held various management roles. Notably, Zhang has been at the helm of the China National Chemical Equipment Company (CNCE), a subsidiary of Sinochem Holdings and the parent company of KraussMaffei, since the close of 2022.

Optimism Amidst Challenges

Despite taking the reins in a challenging market environment, Zhang has expressed optimism about his new role and the future trajectory of the company. His confidence is bolstered by the robust support from Sinochem and the dedication of the KraussMaffei team. As part of a global efficiency program announced in March 2023, KraussMaffei has been implementing strategies designed to streamline operations, which include job reductions in non-production areas.

