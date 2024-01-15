en English
Business

Kontron’s Positive Financial Outlook: Expects Increase in Sales, Profits for 2024

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Kontron’s Positive Financial Outlook: Expects Increase in Sales, Profits for 2024

Anticipating an optimistic financial year, technology group Kontron has projected a notable increase in both sales and profits for 2024. The company, known for its specialization in the Internet of Things (IoT), forecasts that its net profit will soar, exceeding EUR 87 million, and predicts its turnover will cross the benchmark of 1.4 billion euros.

CEO’s Confidence in 2024 Financial Outlook

Presenting a confident front, Kontron’s CEO, Hannes Niederhauser, cited the company’s fully stocked order books as a positive indicator for the upcoming financial year. The CEO’s optimism stems from the company’s successful performance in the 2023 financial year, which saw Kontron achieving all its set targets.

Strong Performance in 2023

The preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year suggest a robust fourth quarter for Kontron. The company reported a net result of EUR 72 million and a planned revenue of EUR 1.2 billion. This performance places the company, listed on the SDax index, in a strong financial position.

Surpassing Revised Expectations

Interestingly, Kontron had revised its forecast for 2023 upwards twice, demonstrating its financial resilience and adaptability. The company believes it has surpassed these revised expectations, further solidifying its confidence in the anticipated growth for the 2024 financial year.

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

