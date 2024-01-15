Kontron Forecasts Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Internet of Things (IoT) specialist group, Kontron, has announced its buoyant financial outlook for the current year. The company, a prominent player on the SDax, forecasts a significant rise in net profit to surpass 87 million euros and an elevated turnover exceeding 1.4 billion euros by 2024. These ambitious projections are backed by Kontron’s robust preliminary figures for the preceding year, which included a net result of 72 million euros and sales touching the 1.2 billion euro mark.

An Optimistic Outlook

Kontron’s financial prediction follows the company’s commendable performance in 2023 when it raised its forecast twice. The firm’s CEO, Niederhauser, has expressed absolute confidence in the 2024 financial year being highly successful, as demonstrated by the company’s full order books. This optimistic outlook stems from the company’s strong performance and its vision of promising business prospects ahead.

Driving Growth Through IoT

At the heart of Kontron’s growth strategy is its primary focus on the Internet of Things (IoT). The company is set to increase its turnover to over 1.4 billion euros and net profit to over 87 million euros in 2024. The preliminary figures for the past 2023 financial year reflect a strong fourth quarter and the achievement of all set targets, leading to the company raising its forecast for 2023 twice.

Charting a Successful Path

The positive financial projections by Kontron underline the company’s steadfast progression in a vibrant and evolving tech space. By harnessing the power of IoT, the company has not only achieved remarkable growth in sales and profits but also set the stage for continued success in the future. As Kontron strides into 2024, it does so with the confidence of a technology group that has effectively gauged the market’s pulse and adapted its strategies to ensure sustainable growth and profitability.