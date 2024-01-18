Kontron Acquisition GmbH to Acquire Majority Stake in KATEK SE

In a significant development in the European electronics industry, Kontron Acquisition GmbH, a subsidiary of the publicly-traded Kontron AG based in Linz, Austria, has announced its plans to acquire approximately 59.4% of KATEK SE’s share capital from the former main shareholder, PRIMEPULSE SE. The transaction is priced at EUR 15.00 per share, subject to regulatory approval, and is slated to close in March 2024.

Strategic Acquisition and Further Plans

Following the acquisition, Kontron Acquisition GmbH will be required to make a mandatory offer to acquire all remaining KATEK SE shares for the same price of EUR 15.00 each. They are also considering offering shares of Kontron AG as alternative consideration for the mandatory offer. In addition to this, Kontron plans to delist KATEK SE shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after gaining control, turning the mandatory offer into a delisting tender offer.

Management Reshuffle

As part of the significant changes, KATEK SE’s CEO Rainer Koppitz has agreed to step down from the Management Board at the end of February 2024, with Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG, expected to replace him. Chief Financial Officer Dr. Johannes Fues will also depart from the Management Board at the end of April 2024. Furthermore, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Klaus Weinmann, and another member, Markus Saller, have agreed to resign following the completion of the share sale.

Expected Synergies and Growth

The Management Board of KATEK SE supports the potential collaboration with Kontron AG, expecting it to accelerate the implementation of KATEK SE’s strategy through joint product development and combined sales and purchasing efforts. The move is seen as a strategic step in strengthening Kontron’s portfolio of renewable green energy solutions and the aerospace segment, while enabling KATEK to continue its growth story.