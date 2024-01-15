Klaucke & Meigies Enhances Productivity with New Sodick EDM Machines

In the heart of Germany's industrious landscape, renowned mould maker Klaucke & Meigies has taken a decisive stride towards enhancing productivity. The company has infused its operations with a fresh breath of technology, investing in new Sodick EDM (electrical discharge machining) machines to ensure swifter processes and heightened throughput, despite grappling with a brimming order book. Operating since 1994, this firm's commitment to staying abreast of technological advancements is a testament to its resilience and foresight.

Revamping Processes

Primarily crafting plastic injection moulds for diverse industry sectors, Klaucke & Meigies has long been a trusted partner for reputable clients such as Wilo and Vossloh. Their expertise stretches to mould design based on exacting customer specifications, and the upskilling of local staff through targeted training in mould maintenance and modification. All these services are wrapped in a robustly digitalized production process, characterized by end-to-end networking and simulation for precise job planning.

The freshly integrated Sodick EDM machines are now an integral part of this digital ecosystem. Notably, these new additions are less susceptible to faults, paving the way for reliable automation even in small batch production scenarios.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Talent Development

Further underscoring the company's forward-thinking ethos is its commitment to sustainability, demonstrated by its adherence to paperless production. This is complemented by a robust talent development scheme that trains young minds in precision mechanics and mould making via comprehensive apprenticeships. Klaucke & Meigies is firmly aware of the necessity of making the profession appealing to younger generations, and it strategically leverages the expertise of older employees to mentor newcomers.

Reaping the Rewards

The company's progressive approach is reflected in its demographics, with the average employee age standing at 32.7. Recognition has come in the form of the Dream Company Award 2023, a testament to its status as a desirable workplace. The integration of the new Sodick machines has already begun to yield dividends, with noticeable improvements in efficiency. Even better, these gains have been achieved without the need for extensive retraining, thanks to the machines' consistent design and controls across generations.