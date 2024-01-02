Investcorp Bolsters VEDA’s Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition

Investcorp Technology Partners (ITP), the tech-focused arm of global investment manager Investcorp, has inked a deal to acquire a majority stake in VEDA, a leading HR software and payroll service provider in the DACH region. VEDA, with a workforce of approximately 170 professionals, caters to 1,200 clients, including industry giants such as MAN and Lufthansa. The company, under the leadership of CEO Ralf Graessler, reported revenues of around €20 million ($22.6 million) in 2023.

Investcorp Bolsters VEDA’s Portfolio, Eyes Cloud Expansion

The acquisition is a strategic move by ITP to enhance VEDA’s product portfolio and accelerate its growth. A particular emphasis is being placed on expanding the company’s burgeoning cloud business. While financial details remain under wraps, it is known that Graessler will maintain an investment in the firm post-acquisition.

Georg Knoflach, a partner at ITP, expressed confidence in VEDA’s solid market position and its potential to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) navigate the transition to cloud-based HR services. “We view VEDA as a compelling investment opportunity that will continue to benefit from the ongoing digitalization of HR processes,” Knoflach said.

Acquisitions to Fuel Growth in Fragmented HR & Payroll Market

Beyond enhancing VEDA’s product offering, Investcorp plans to support the firm’s growth through acquisitions of complementary businesses. This strategy is aimed at the fragmented HR and payroll markets within the DACH region. Graessler is optimistic about the partnership with Investcorp and anticipates that it will catalyze VEDA’s digital transformation and expansion through further acquisitions.

Investcorp’s Continued Investment in DACH’s Tech Sector

This investment in VEDA marks the fourth from ITP’s global fund, Investcorp Technology Partners V, showcasing the firm’s successful investment track record in the DACH technology sector. The transaction is projected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2024, subject to the customary closing conditions.