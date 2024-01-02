en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Investcorp Bolsters VEDA’s Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Investcorp Bolsters VEDA’s Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition

Investcorp Technology Partners (ITP), the tech-focused arm of global investment manager Investcorp, has inked a deal to acquire a majority stake in VEDA, a leading HR software and payroll service provider in the DACH region. VEDA, with a workforce of approximately 170 professionals, caters to 1,200 clients, including industry giants such as MAN and Lufthansa. The company, under the leadership of CEO Ralf Graessler, reported revenues of around €20 million ($22.6 million) in 2023.

Investcorp Bolsters VEDA’s Portfolio, Eyes Cloud Expansion

The acquisition is a strategic move by ITP to enhance VEDA’s product portfolio and accelerate its growth. A particular emphasis is being placed on expanding the company’s burgeoning cloud business. While financial details remain under wraps, it is known that Graessler will maintain an investment in the firm post-acquisition.

Georg Knoflach, a partner at ITP, expressed confidence in VEDA’s solid market position and its potential to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) navigate the transition to cloud-based HR services. “We view VEDA as a compelling investment opportunity that will continue to benefit from the ongoing digitalization of HR processes,” Knoflach said.

Acquisitions to Fuel Growth in Fragmented HR & Payroll Market

Beyond enhancing VEDA’s product offering, Investcorp plans to support the firm’s growth through acquisitions of complementary businesses. This strategy is aimed at the fragmented HR and payroll markets within the DACH region. Graessler is optimistic about the partnership with Investcorp and anticipates that it will catalyze VEDA’s digital transformation and expansion through further acquisitions.

Investcorp’s Continued Investment in DACH’s Tech Sector

This investment in VEDA marks the fourth from ITP’s global fund, Investcorp Technology Partners V, showcasing the firm’s successful investment track record in the DACH technology sector. The transaction is projected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2024, subject to the customary closing conditions.

0
Business Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wall Street's Unexpected Turns: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Bullish Sentiment Persists in Markets, Despite Looming Challenges

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Germany's Manufacturing Sector: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Continuing Contraction

By Wojciech Zylm

Moldova's Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue

By Ebenezer Mensah

Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment ...
@Business · 1 min
Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment ...
heart comment 0
Vodafone Idea’s Ongoing Struggle: Debt, Dwindling Subscribers, and the Need for Funding

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vodafone Idea's Ongoing Struggle: Debt, Dwindling Subscribers, and the Need for Funding
Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc
John Lewis’s Venus Flytrap Plush Toy Fails to Charm Children

By BNN Correspondents

John Lewis's Venus Flytrap Plush Toy Fails to Charm Children
Sequoia Logistica to Merge with Grupo MOVE3: A Strategic Move in Latin American Logistics

By Saboor Bayat

Sequoia Logistica to Merge with Grupo MOVE3: A Strategic Move in Latin American Logistics
Latest Headlines
World News
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
17 seconds
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
House of Lords Champagne Expenditure Sparks Controversy
20 seconds
House of Lords Champagne Expenditure Sparks Controversy
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
1 min
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
1 min
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
1 min
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
1 min
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
1 min
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
1 min
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
37 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app