Ice Age Mystery Solved: Ancient Ivory Artifact Likely Used for Rope-Making

Archeologists Nicholas Conard and Veerle Rots have unearthed a mystery from the Ice Age in the form of an intricately worked mammoth ivory baton in Hohle Fels Cave, Germany. The 40,000-year-old artifact, once regarded as a symbol of power or occult wand, is now believed to be a tool for rope-making.

Decoding the Ancient Artifact

With four pencil-wide holes, the ivory baton was likely used to twist thicker cords into robust and flexible ropes. The theory is backed by microscopic analysis, the presence of preserved grooves, and plant fibers on the artifact. The artifact's location adds to its significance – Hohle Fels Cave is known for the oldest representation of a human figure, showcasing a rich history of our ancestors.

The Practical Utility of the Baton

Conard and Rots embarked on a journey to replicate the function of the artifact. They tested various materials and were able to weave 5 meters of quality cattail rope in just 10 minutes. The resilience and flexibility of the rope indicate how Paleolithic people could have produced high-quality ropes efficiently.

Contributing to Paleolithic Understanding

While replication experiments cannot conclusively prove the artifact's original use, the evidence hints at a plausible explanation. The discovery of this rope-making tool challenges previous assumptions about the baton and contributes to our understanding of Paleolithic technology and lifestyle.

The findings from this study have been published in Science Advances, offering a fresh perspective on the ingenuity and resourcefulness of our ancestors.