Holocaust Survivor and Kindertransport Refugee Karola Regent's Extraordinary Life

In the quiet town of Dundee, Scotland, Karola Regent, a Kindertransport survivor, took her last breath at the age of 97. Originally from Düsseldorf, Germany, Regent was among the thousands of Jewish children who escaped the horrors of Nazi persecution on the eve of World War II. Her passing on February 11, 2024, marks the end of an era and the closure of a remarkable chapter in history.

Advertisment

A Childhood Shattered

The year was 1938, and the night of November 9th became forever etched in the collective memory of the Jewish community as Kristallnacht—the Night of Broken Glass. The Nazis unleashed a wave of violence against Jews, leaving their homes ransacked and synagogues burning. It was on this fateful night that Karola Regent's life was irrevocably altered.

Regent, then a young girl, watched in horror as the Nazis raided her family's home, shattering the illusion of safety. In the aftermath of the chaos, her parents made the difficult decision to send her and her sister away. With the help of the Kindertransport, the two girls managed to escape to Britain in 1939, narrowly avoiding the looming catastrophe.

Advertisment

A New Life in Britain

In Britain, Regent found refuge and began rebuilding her life. She attended school, eventually becoming a teacher herself. But the war cast a long shadow, and the fate of her parents remained uncertain. After the war, Regent learned that her parents had been deported and were likely killed in concentration camps.

Despite the unimaginable loss, Regent persevered. She married Peter Regent, a man who shared her passion for community service. Together, they became involved in the communities of north-east Fife and Dundee, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those around them.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Resilience

Regent's experiences during the Holocaust were a constant reminder of the importance of preserving history and educating future generations. She wrote a book about her harrowing ordeal called 'The Ninth of November,' which served as a poignant testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

In addition to her written work, Regent visited schools in Düsseldorf, sharing her story with students. Among them was the school she had attended as a child, which was later renamed in her honor. Through her tireless efforts, Regent ensured that the lessons of the past would not be forgotten.

With the passing of Karola Regent, the world mourns the loss of a remarkable woman whose life was a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of remembrance. Her story, like the play 'The Diary of Anne Frank'—which opens at the Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY on February 1st and runs until February 25th—stands as a powerful reminder of the human cost of hatred and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

As the curtain closes on Regent's extraordinary life, her legacy continues to resonate, inspiring generations to come. In the face of adversity, she chose hope, ensuring that the memories of those lost would never fade into darkness.