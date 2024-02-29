Hodinkee and Braun Unveil Limited-Edition Watches, Merging Iconic Design with Swiss Precision

Hodinkee, in a notable collaboration with Braun, has introduced two limited-edition timepieces, the Braun BN0279 Center Seconds and BN0279 Sub-Seconds, marking a significant blend of iconic design and Swiss mechanical precision. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to excellence in design and functionality, bringing together two brands with a rich heritage in their respective fields.

Inspired by Legacy, Powered by Innovation

Both timepieces are a nod to Braun's storied design history, drawing inspiration from the AW10 and AW50 models that have become synonymous with the brand's Bauhaus-inspired aesthetic. Retaining the iconic silhouette and raw appeal of their predecessors, these watches also incorporate signature elements from Braun's designs of the 1970s, including the distinctive red arrowed date window and the vibrant yellow seconds hand. Beyond aesthetics, these watches are powered by the Swiss-made automatic-winding ETA 2892A2 caliber, ensuring not only style but also unmatched precision and reliability.

Exclusivity and Craftsmanship

With only 100 examples of each model available, the Braun BN0279 Center Seconds and BN0279 Sub-Seconds watches are a testament to the exclusivity and craftsmanship that both Hodinkee and Braun are known for. Priced at $950 USD each, these timepieces are accessible exclusively through the Hodinkee Shop, offering watch enthusiasts a rare opportunity to own a piece of this collaborative endeavor.

Legacy Meets Modernity

This collaboration between Hodinkee and Braun not only celebrates the rich history of both brands but also their continual push towards innovation and modernity. By blending Braun's iconic design language with Hodinkee's expertise in curating exceptional timepieces, these watches stand as a symbol of how traditional aesthetics can meet contemporary craftsmanship to create something truly timeless.

As these limited-edition watches make their way to the wrists of collectors and enthusiasts alike, they serve as a reminder of the enduring power of thoughtful design and mechanical precision. In a world where the past and present converge, Hodinkee and Braun have set a new standard for collaborative excellence, ensuring that these timepieces will be cherished for generations to come.