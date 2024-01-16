Hartcopy and Adidas Collaborate on Classic BW Army Silhouette

Hartcopy, a brand synonymous with its storytelling approach to sneakers, has announced a new collaboration with adidas on the timeless BW Army silhouette. Co-founded by Timothy Suen and Sam Le Roy, Hartcopy is known for its unique interpretations of classic shoe designs, and this collaboration is no different.

Reimagining the Classic

The BW Army, an homage to adidas' German roots, retains its traditional white leather upper in this collaboration. The design introduces a distinctive touch with a red squiggly line embroidery on the midfoot of the right shoe, indicative of Hartcopy's logo. The left shoe features similar intricate detailing near the toe overlay. Completing the look is a gum sole with adidas Originals branding, cementing the design's connection to its retro roots.

Split Branding and Exclusivity

This collaboration marks an element of exclusivity with split branding between adidas and Hartcopy. It is indicative of a new direction for the BW Army model, which has seen limited regional releases in comparison to other adidas retro classics like the Samba. While this silhouette has been interpreted by many brands over the years, with Maison Margiela's Replica Sneaker being one of the most famous versions, Hartcopy's approach brings a fresh perspective.

Awaiting Release

As of now, no release details have been shared by either Hartcopy or adidas. However, updates are expected to be available in the near future through the Hartcopy web store and adidas. Given Hartcopy's previous work with Clarks and their commitment to sneaker culture and storytelling, this collaboration is one to watch out for in 2024.