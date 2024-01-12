en English
Germany

Groundbreaking Study Discovers CO2 Detection in Fruit Flies: Implications and Future Prospects

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
In a groundbreaking study at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, researchers have uncovered that individual receptors in fruit flies can directly detect carbon dioxide (CO2). This finding, previously known exclusively for mosquitoes, is a significant leap in our understanding of insect behavior and sensory capabilities. The study’s focal point was the receptors Gr21a and Gr63a, known components of a receptor complex that detects CO2 in mosquitoes.

Cracking the Code of CO2 Detection

Dr. Paul Ziemba, Alina Muck, and Professor Klemens Stortkuhl, the study’s leading figures, utilized a long-established measuring system at the university. This method involves injecting isolated receptors into frog egg cells and recording their responses to CO2 through electrophysiological measurements. The results were astonishing. The team found that Gr21a and Gr63a could directly detect CO2 molecules. These receptors, although capable of functioning individually, were found to be more effective when combined in a protein complex.

The Promise of a New Repellent

Moreover, the research team discovered that citronellol, a common ingredient in insect repellents, could block these receptors. This revelation implies a potential new avenue for creating repellents that could render one invisible to mosquitoes. Beyond the immediate implications for mosquito control, this discovery could significantly influence the development of targeted pest control strategies.

Biosensor: A Vision for the Future

The research, published in the journal PLOS ONE on December 29, 2023, also introduces the potential for a CO2 biosensor development. Such a biosensor could offer energy-efficient CO2 detection in various settings, ranging from industrial sites to the International Space Station. The Bochum team is collaborating with the Institute of Aircraft Systems in Stuttgart to integrate their findings into the development of this biosensor. The scope of this biosensor might also extend to detecting other volatile substances in the future.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

