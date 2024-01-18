Green Chemistry Pioneer, Professor Dr. Klaus Kummerer, Honored with Germany’s Highest Tribute

On a day of distinction and honor, Professor Dr. Klaus Kummerer, a leading luminary in green and sustainable chemistry, was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit on Ribbon of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. The accolade, regarded as Germany’s highest tribute to services to the common good, was conferred upon Professor Kummerer by Lower Saxony’s Science Minister Falko Mohrs.

Recognizing Excellence and Innovation

During the award ceremony, Minister Mohrs underscored Professor Kummerer’s unique fusion of scientific brilliance, societal engagement, and innovation. His research, an amalgamation of various disciplines such as environmental and organic chemistry, pharmacy, and environmental microbiology, interweaves economic and social science perspectives, pioneering concepts like ‘Benign-by-Design’, green and sustainable pharmacy, and sustainable chemistry overall.

The Impact of Sustainable Chemistry

These revolutionary contributions have considerably reshaped the perception of the role pharmacy and chemistry play in a circular and sustainable economy. His work has left a profound imprint on a multitude of sectors, including science, industry, water management, environmental administration, and politics.

A Journey of Academic Excellence

Professor Kummerer’s academic odyssey commenced with studies in chemistry at the Universities of Wurzburg and Tubingen. This was followed by further education in ecology, culminating in a doctorate from the University of Tubingen. His illustrious career includes leadership roles at the Oko-Institut Freiburg, the University Medical Center Freiburg, and since 2010, as a Professor of Sustainable Chemistry and Material Resources at Leuphana University Luneburg. The award is a testament to his ceaseless strides in pioneering sustainable chemistry, in relentless pursuit of a cleaner, greener future.