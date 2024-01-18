en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Green Chemistry Pioneer, Professor Dr. Klaus Kummerer, Honored with Germany’s Highest Tribute

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
Green Chemistry Pioneer, Professor Dr. Klaus Kummerer, Honored with Germany’s Highest Tribute

On a day of distinction and honor, Professor Dr. Klaus Kummerer, a leading luminary in green and sustainable chemistry, was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit on Ribbon of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. The accolade, regarded as Germany’s highest tribute to services to the common good, was conferred upon Professor Kummerer by Lower Saxony’s Science Minister Falko Mohrs.

Recognizing Excellence and Innovation

During the award ceremony, Minister Mohrs underscored Professor Kummerer’s unique fusion of scientific brilliance, societal engagement, and innovation. His research, an amalgamation of various disciplines such as environmental and organic chemistry, pharmacy, and environmental microbiology, interweaves economic and social science perspectives, pioneering concepts like ‘Benign-by-Design’, green and sustainable pharmacy, and sustainable chemistry overall.

The Impact of Sustainable Chemistry

These revolutionary contributions have considerably reshaped the perception of the role pharmacy and chemistry play in a circular and sustainable economy. His work has left a profound imprint on a multitude of sectors, including science, industry, water management, environmental administration, and politics.

A Journey of Academic Excellence

Professor Kummerer’s academic odyssey commenced with studies in chemistry at the Universities of Wurzburg and Tubingen. This was followed by further education in ecology, culminating in a doctorate from the University of Tubingen. His illustrious career includes leadership roles at the Oko-Institut Freiburg, the University Medical Center Freiburg, and since 2010, as a Professor of Sustainable Chemistry and Material Resources at Leuphana University Luneburg. The award is a testament to his ceaseless strides in pioneering sustainable chemistry, in relentless pursuit of a cleaner, greener future.

0
Germany Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
2 hours ago
Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg Expresses Interest in Potential Overseas Move
In a recent interview with ESPN, Liverpool footballer, Sepp van den Berg, currently on loan at Mainz, has hinted at his willingness to seek opportunities beyond Anfield. The Dutch defender, who has been with Liverpool since 2019 but made only four appearances for the Reds, has been exploring the prospect of moving to other European
Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg Expresses Interest in Potential Overseas Move
New Immigration Laws in Germany: A Beacon for Skilled Workers
3 hours ago
New Immigration Laws in Germany: A Beacon for Skilled Workers
Germany Apologizes for Colonial-Era Atrocities in Namibia, Pledges Reparations
4 hours ago
Germany Apologizes for Colonial-Era Atrocities in Namibia, Pledges Reparations
Hans-Georg Maassen Launches Union of Values: A New Chapter in German Politics
2 hours ago
Hans-Georg Maassen Launches Union of Values: A New Chapter in German Politics
Lufthansa Cuts Spring Flight Schedule Due to Engine Troubles
2 hours ago
Lufthansa Cuts Spring Flight Schedule Due to Engine Troubles
Business and Political Leaders Voice Concern Over Rising Right-Wing Extremism Amid Nationwide Protests in Germany
3 hours ago
Business and Political Leaders Voice Concern Over Rising Right-Wing Extremism Amid Nationwide Protests in Germany
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
2 mins
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
3 mins
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
3 mins
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
3 mins
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
US to Commission Landmark Health Report on Vaping: Echoes of the 1964 Surgeon General's Study?
3 mins
US to Commission Landmark Health Report on Vaping: Echoes of the 1964 Surgeon General's Study?
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
3 mins
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
3 mins
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
3 mins
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
Police Confiscation and Flare Lighting at Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match
3 mins
Police Confiscation and Flare Lighting at Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app