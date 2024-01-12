Germany’s Struggle: Economic and Social Impacts of Rising Migrant Influx

Germany, a nation renowned for its strong economy and social welfare system, is grappling with an influx of illegal migrants. Thousands arrive weekly, lured by the prospect of a better life. The current government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and consisting of a coalition of the Social Democrat, Green, and Liberal parties, is steering its energies towards integrating these migrants into the nation’s fabric. The plan? Enable them to find meaningful employment and contribute to the nation’s financial health.

Welfare System: A Double-Edged Sword?

However, Germany’s generous social welfare system, designed to act as a safety net for its citizens, is now perceived as a potential disincentive for the migrant population to work or pursue further education. This perspective has led to friction within the society, with young migrants from Africa and the Middle East being accused of harassing the elderly and women. This viewpoint was underscored in a speech by Alice Weidel, the co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, in the federal parliament.

Immigration: A Saviour or a Liability?

German economist Bernd Raffelhüschen has stirred the pot by providing an in-depth analysis of the long-term financial impact of migration on Germany. His calculations challenge the popular notion that immigration will bail out the pension and social security system funds. His findings indicate a considerable disparity between the contributions made by employers and employees towards taxes, social security, pensions, and health insurance, and the benefits they will reap in the future.

Ageing Population: A Growing Concern

This gap is further magnified by Germany’s ageing population, a ticking time bomb that threatens to upset the fiscal balance. In the midst of these challenges, Germany has reformed its citizenship law, making naturalisation easier for foreign residents. This move led to nearly 30% of migrants who acquired German citizenship in 2022 originally hailing from Syria. The economic and overall societal benefits of naturalisation for specific migrant groups, particularly forced migrants, remain to be seen.