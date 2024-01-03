Germany’s Red List Update: Over Half of Native Freshwater Fish Species Threatened or Extinct

In a grave revelation that underscores the decline of biodiversity, Germany’s Red List of freshwater fish and lampreys, updated for the first time since 2009, has revealed more than half of the native species are now endangered or extinct. The updated list classifies 21 species as threatened, marking a significant deterioration in the conservation status of these species over the last 14 years.

Trout Moves from ‘Least Concern’ to ‘Endangered’

Among the species experiencing a steep decline is the trout (Salmo trutta), which was previously listed as ‘least concern’ but is now classified as ‘endangered’. This downward trend is primarily attributed to habitat loss, pollution, river regulations, and the severe impacts of climate change, including increased incidence of droughts, higher water temperatures, and lower oxygen levels in water bodies.

Germany’s Biodiversity Crisis

The biodiversity crisis in Germany is significantly worse than the European average, with 10% of fish species extinct compared to Europe’s 2.5%. Despite the existence of political instruments like the Flora-Fauna-Habitat Directive and the Water Framework Directive, the implementation of conservation measures is painstakingly slow. This sluggish progress has directly contributed to the surge in endangered species on the Red List.

Reintroduction and Stocking Programs Show Promise

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Reintroduction and stocking programs have shown some success, with species like the Atlantic salmon, Alpine bullhead, allis shad, and Pearlfish witnessing population growth due to these efforts. Yet, concerns remain as invasive species like the round goby have also established stable and increasing populations.

The German Red List is a comprehensive document based on assessments by 59 experts from all federal states and data from over 6,400 monitoring sites. The alarming findings of this update serve as a stern reminder of the urgent need for effective conservation measures to protect our aquatic biodiversity.