en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Germany’s Red List Update: Over Half of Native Freshwater Fish Species Threatened or Extinct

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Germany’s Red List Update: Over Half of Native Freshwater Fish Species Threatened or Extinct

In a grave revelation that underscores the decline of biodiversity, Germany’s Red List of freshwater fish and lampreys, updated for the first time since 2009, has revealed more than half of the native species are now endangered or extinct. The updated list classifies 21 species as threatened, marking a significant deterioration in the conservation status of these species over the last 14 years.

Trout Moves from ‘Least Concern’ to ‘Endangered’

Among the species experiencing a steep decline is the trout (Salmo trutta), which was previously listed as ‘least concern’ but is now classified as ‘endangered’. This downward trend is primarily attributed to habitat loss, pollution, river regulations, and the severe impacts of climate change, including increased incidence of droughts, higher water temperatures, and lower oxygen levels in water bodies.

Germany’s Biodiversity Crisis

The biodiversity crisis in Germany is significantly worse than the European average, with 10% of fish species extinct compared to Europe’s 2.5%. Despite the existence of political instruments like the Flora-Fauna-Habitat Directive and the Water Framework Directive, the implementation of conservation measures is painstakingly slow. This sluggish progress has directly contributed to the surge in endangered species on the Red List.

Reintroduction and Stocking Programs Show Promise

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Reintroduction and stocking programs have shown some success, with species like the Atlantic salmon, Alpine bullhead, allis shad, and Pearlfish witnessing population growth due to these efforts. Yet, concerns remain as invasive species like the round goby have also established stable and increasing populations.

The German Red List is a comprehensive document based on assessments by 59 experts from all federal states and data from over 6,400 monitoring sites. The alarming findings of this update serve as a stern reminder of the urgent need for effective conservation measures to protect our aquatic biodiversity.

0
Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events

By Salman Khan

Berchtesgaden Fights Back: A Community United Against Far-Right Extremism

By Wojciech Zylm

SYZYGY AG Shareholders Grapple with a Mix of Optimism and Apprehension

By Wojciech Zylm

Decolonizing History: Berlin Exhibition Sheds New Light on Colonial Artifacts

By BNN Correspondents

German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party ...
@Germany · 2 hours
German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party ...
heart comment 0
Albrecht Fersch: The Performance Artist Blending Work and Leisure on a German Beach

By BNN Correspondents

Albrecht Fersch: The Performance Artist Blending Work and Leisure on a German Beach
Rio Tinto Bolsters Board with the Appointment of Martina Merz and Sharon Thorne

By Wojciech Zylm

Rio Tinto Bolsters Board with the Appointment of Martina Merz and Sharon Thorne
Manchester United Eyes Thomas Muller Amid Striker Search

By Salman Khan

Manchester United Eyes Thomas Muller Amid Striker Search
AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba’s Future

By Wojciech Zylm

AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba's Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia
3 mins
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
3 mins
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy
Lions of Canaan: Palestine Football Team Carries Hopes of a Nation to Asian Cup
3 mins
Lions of Canaan: Palestine Football Team Carries Hopes of a Nation to Asian Cup
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
3 mins
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis
3 mins
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
4 mins
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
4 mins
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
4 mins
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app