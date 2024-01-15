en English
Energy

Germany’s Federal Network Agency Boosts Renewable Energy Capacity for 2024

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
Germany’s Federal Network Agency Boosts Renewable Energy Capacity for 2024

In a significant move towards advancing renewable energy, Germany’s Federal Network Agency has declared its intention to allocate a substantial amount of clean energy capacity in 2024. The agency’s primary aim is to augment the nation’s rooftop solar and onshore wind energy production. The first tenders of the year are set to allocate 263.2 megawatts (MW) of rooftop solar capacity and 2.48 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind capacity. The deadline for proposal submission for both tenders is February 1, 2024.

Terms and Conditions of Tenders

The onshore wind tender, with a price ceiling of EUR 0.0735 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), is open to projects that have secured approval by January 4, 2024. Interestingly, the price cap remains unaltered from 2023. Moreover, three additional rounds of onshore wind tenders are scheduled for 2024, each aiming to secure 2.5 GW of capacity. The deadlines for these rounds are set for May 1, August 1, and November 1.

Price Cap Reduction for Solar Projects

For rooftop solar projects, the 2024 tender has introduced a lower price cap of EUR 0.105 per kWh, a drop from the previous year’s EUR 0.1125 per kWh. These projects will operate under a pay-as-bid scheme.

Goals for Solar Installations on Buildings and Noise Barriers

Additionally, Germany has ambitious plans for the current year, aiming to allocate 900 MW of capacity for solar installations on buildings and noise barriers. The deadlines for the three calls are February 1, June 1, and October 1. In 2023, Germany had set a target to distribute 650 MW of rooftop solar capacity across three calls. However, the actual allocation was slightly less, at 579 MW.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

