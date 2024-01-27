Germany Stands United Against Far-Right Surge on Holocaust Anniversary

Germany witnessed a surge of anti-far-right protests on the 79th Holocaust anniversary, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressing solidarity with the demonstrators. The protests, scattered over 300 locations nationwide, were a powerful testament to the German people's commitment to the principle of "Never again," a vow to prevent the resurgence of extremism and commemorate the victims of national socialism.

Unprecedented Nationwide Protests

In Duesseldorf alone, around 100,000 individuals marched peacefully, their placards condemning the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party, and advocating for democratic values. Kiel witnessed a significant gathering of 11,500 protestors, including a physiotherapist and a grandmother, who stressed the necessity of activism to honor history and safeguard future generations.

Political Leaders Join the Fight Against Far-Right

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who previously attended a similar protest, reiterated the importance of vigilance in preserving democracy. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius too, stood shoulder to shoulder with protestors in his hometown, reflecting the government's firm stance against the rise of far-right ideologies.

Shocking Revelations and Rising Concerns

The wave of protests, particularly noticeable in eastern Germany, followed a troubling report by Correctiv, revealing extreme discussions within the AfD. The findings of the report have stirred unease in Germany, especially given the surge in the AfD's popularity ahead of regional elections. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser drew chilling parallels between the AfD's meeting and the 1942 Wannsee Conference, where the Nazis had planned the genocide of European Jews.

International Perspectives

On the global front, Holocaust survivor Halina Birenbaum drew connections between current conflicts and anti-Jewish sentiments and the enduring impact of the Holocaust. These contemporary resonances of a dark past underscore the critical importance of the German people's resounding 'Never Again' and their struggle against the resurgence of far-right ideologies.