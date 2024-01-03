Germany Calls for Cease of Attacks on Merchant Ships in Red Sea

The German foreign ministry has spoken out against the ongoing attacks on merchant vessels in the fraught waters of the Red Sea, deeming such actions unacceptable and demanding their immediate cessation. The declaration was made during a government press conference in Berlin, where the pressing need to address the issue was underscored.

Increasing Concerns Over Maritime Security

The situation in the Red Sea has escalated due to the strategic importance of the sea lanes and their role in international trade and maritime safety. The continuous disruption of global supply chains, triggered by drone and missile attacks from Yemen-based, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, has raised alarm in the international community. It has led to leading shipping companies, such as Denmark’s Maersk and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, to divert their container ships away from the Red Sea route, thereby avoiding the Suez Canal, which is used by roughly one-third of global container ship cargo.

Impacts on Global Trade and Economy

These disruptions have not only increased delivery costs for goods but have also stoked fears of a fresh bout of global inflation. Experts estimate that redirecting ships around Africa’s southern Cape of Good Hope to bypass the Red Sea could cost up to $1 million extra in fuel for every round trip between Asia and northern Europe. This situation is further exacerbated by the rising oil prices following Iran’s rejection to calls for ending support for Houthi-led attacks.

Germany’s Active Engagement

Amidst the escalating tension, the German government has been actively considering various responses within the bounds of international and constitutional law. They are also in communication with the European Union about the potential for a maritime mission to the region to bolster security measures affecting merchant shipping. While the specifics of the potential EU maritime mission and other response options are not detailed, the German government’s engagement reflects its commitment to uphold maritime security and ensure the safety of commercial shipping operations in the area. As the third largest trading nation, Germany’s decisions could influence the course of global maritime commerce.