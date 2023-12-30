en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Germany Bolsters New Year’s Eve Security Amidst Rising Threats

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:40 pm EST
Germany Bolsters New Year’s Eve Security Amidst Rising Threats

Interior Minister of Germany, Nancy Faeser, has announced an upscaling of security measures for the imminent New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin, in an effort to forestall a repeat of last year’s violent incidents. The minister has revealed plans to deploy approximately 500 federal police officers at strategic locations in the city, such as train stations, with an additional 300 officers to supplement the local police force.

Unprecedented Security Measures

Backing up Faeser’s announcement, Berlin Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik has confirmed that between 2,000 and 2,500 officers will be on duty in the city. This formidable force will be further reinforced by personnel from the states of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt. This fortified security presence is a direct response to the events of last year’s New Year’s Eve, where emergency services personnel, including police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, were subjected to violent attacks in certain Berlin neighborhoods, primarily involving the misuse of firecrackers and other fireworks.

Heightened Vigilance Against Extremist Threats

In addition to these measures, Faeser has emphasized the continuous and stringent monitoring of Islamist extremist groups by intelligence services, particularly in light of the recent tensions resulting from Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza. The minister indicated that recent actions have been taken against radical Islamist factions, underlining the potential for increased radicalization within Germany and Europe. These measures reflect the commitment of German officials to ensure a peaceful and joyous year-end celebration, after a year fraught with numerous challenges.

Europe-wide Security Enhancements

Germany is not alone in this endeavor. Other European countries, including France, Austria, and Sweden, are also stepping up their security measures in response to the heightened terrorist threat. France, for instance, has raised its counter-terrorism alert to its highest level since mid-October, following a series of previous terror threats and attacks. The French Interior Minister, Gerard Darmanin, has called for a ‘very strong mobilization’ of police forces and gendarmerie, together with deployment of military initiatives and firefighters to ensure security during the celebrations.

As the world bids farewell to another challenging year, the hope is that these enhanced security measures will ensure that New Year’s Eve celebrations unfold peacefully across Europe, providing a much-needed respite for citizens and a positive start to the coming year.

0
Europe Germany Security
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Eurostar to Resume Operations on Sunday Following Flood-Induced Disruptions

By Salman Khan

Eurostar Resumes Full Service After Flood-Induced Disruptions

By BNN Correspondents

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Shakes the Balkans: An Examination of Tectonic Activity and Preparedness

By Momen Zellmi

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Balkan Region; Armenia Aids Earthquake-Stricken Turkey

By BNN Correspondents

Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand o ...
@Europe · 2 hours
Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand o ...
heart comment 0
Massive Russian Missile and Drone Assault on Ukraine: Civilian Targets Hit

By Rizwan Shah

Massive Russian Missile and Drone Assault on Ukraine: Civilian Targets Hit
Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season
Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services Amid Severe Weather Conditions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services Amid Severe Weather Conditions
Year in Review: Channel Islands Experience an Eventful 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: Channel Islands Experience an Eventful 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
2 mins
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
2 mins
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
Examining the Language of Palestinian Solidarity: A Conversation with Omar Suleiman
6 mins
Examining the Language of Palestinian Solidarity: A Conversation with Omar Suleiman
Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
7 mins
Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
7 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
COVID-19's Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
7 mins
COVID-19's Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer
11 mins
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer
Jacques Delors' Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit
12 mins
Jacques Delors' Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
17 mins
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
7 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app