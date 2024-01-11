en English
German Train Drivers Strike for Better Pay and Reduced Work Hours

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
German Train Drivers Strike for Better Pay and Reduced Work Hours

Germany’s railway system is at a standstill as its train drivers go on strike. The German Train Drivers’ Union, GDL, is demanding better pay and reduced working hours. This industrial action has caused significant disruptions, with predictions from Deutsche Bahn (DB), the state-owned railway company, indicating that only 20% of long-distance trains will operate during the strike period.

Implications of the Strike

As the strike commenced on Wednesday and is set to carry on until Friday, major railway stations like Cologne are noticeably quieter. Travelers are affected significantly, but their reactions have been mixed. While some express irritation at the inconvenience, others have shown understanding and support for the strikers. Alice, a young Parisian traveler, empathizes with the train drivers but is personally affected as her journey to Berlin is disrupted.

GDL’s Demands and DB’s Response

The GDL has set forth their demands for better pay and a reduction in work hours from 38 to 35 hours per week without a pay cut. However, DB’s offer of reduced hours for reduced pay has not satisfied the union. This situation is not a sudden development; it follows two warning strikes from the previous year and DB’s unsuccessful legal attempts to prevent the current strike.

Voices from the Ground

Railway workers like Raymond Geisler, a train driver since 2015, argue that making the job more attractive is essential. Measures like a shorter workweek could address staff shortages and prevent overworking the existing workforce. Conversely, some members of the public like a man identified as Blum, criticize the work ethic implications of the strike. Others, such as Reschke, acknowledge the right to strike but express skepticism about the feasibility without additional staffing.

In response to the strike, DB has implemented a goodwill policy for ticket returns and set up a free hotline for travelers. As the strike continues, the public waits to see the resolution that will hopefully ease the travel disruptions and address the railway workers’ grievances.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

