Germany

German Officials Call for Full-Scale Ban on Fireworks After New Year’s Eve Violence

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:17 am EST
German officials, including police, environmental advocates, and health professionals, are urging a comprehensive ban on fireworks in light of violent incidents during New Year’s Eve celebrations in 2022. The festivities last year saw heightened violence, especially in Berlin and several other locations. This has sparked concerns about societal issues, and has led to a strong push for reevaluation of the tradition of setting off fireworks during New Year’s Eve.

Urgency of Addressing Violence

Jochen Kopelke, the police union leader, emphasized the importance of addressing the violence. He stressed the need for legal tools to act against those responsible for the violence. The German Fire Brigade Association and Environmental Action Germany also echoed the need for stricter measures, citing attacks on emergency workers and the detrimental environmental and health impacts of fireworks.

(Read Also: Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister)

Public Safety Concerns and Potential Riots

There’s a renewed debate about the current rules on private firework sales. With only 1 in 5 adults in Germany planning to buy fireworks and some surveys showing support for a full-scale ban, concerns about potential riots on New Year’s Eve are growing. The German Pyrotechnic Association is expecting similar sales volume to 2022, despite the forward-shifted sales window for fireworks this year.

(Read Also: Death of Turkish Man in Police Shooting Ignites Outrage in Germany)

Environmental Impact and Health Risks

Environmental organizations in Germany are calling for a ban on fireworks due to pollution and harm to wildlife. The Federal Environment Agency reported that burning fireworks releases around 2,050 tonnes of fine particulate matter into the air every year, with 75% of the annual amount coming from the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Concerns about the environmental impact, waste, and health risks associated with fireworks are mounting. The German Medical Association has also raised concerns about the trauma that fireworks may cause to war refugees and the burden on healthcare facilities.

The calls for a ban come amidst preparations for a significant police presence to prevent violence during the upcoming celebrations. Some officials are holding Interior Minister Nancy Faeser accountable for implementing the ban. The ban on fireworks in various cities aims to protect historic buildings, prevent fires at market stalls, and reduce the impact on wildlife and pets.

Germany Law Society
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

