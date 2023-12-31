en English
Disaster

German Minister Condemns Kitesurfers and Disaster Tourists Amidst Severe Flooding

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:25 pm EST
German Interior Minister, Daniela Behrens, has issued a stern warning against kitesurfers and ‘disaster tourists’ who have been descending on areas afflicted by recent severe flooding. Behrens lambasted the kitesurfers’ actions as ‘life-threatening nonsense,’ underscoring the perilous nature of such activities, not just for the individuals involved, but also for the rescue teams.

The Dangers of Disaster Tourism

Adding to the complexity of the already challenging rescue and relief operations are the so-called ‘disaster tourists.’ These are individuals who swarm flood-hit areas, not for any humanitarian assistance but merely to observe the floodwaters. Such behavior, according to Behrens, poses a significant hindrance to emergency response efforts.

Risky Activities Amidst Natural Disasters

In addition to the direct threats posed by the floodwaters, ill-advised activities such as kitesurfing in the high waters and theft of sandbags from protective barriers exacerbate the risks and challenges. The minister’s comments underscore the gravity of the situation and the need for public cooperation to ensure safety and support efficient emergency response.

Government Response to the Crisis

Responding to the crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the affected areas in Lower Saxony, praising the efforts of emergency services, volunteers, and citizens in alleviating the consequences of the flooding. Meanwhile, the army has been deployed to assist with flood protection measures, as more rainfall is predicted by the German weather service. Despite these efforts, concerns persist about softened dykes and the potential for rising river levels.

Behrens’ remarks serve as both a caution against risky activities during natural disasters and a plea for responsible public behavior. As the country braces for more rainfall, the message is clear: public safety and efficient emergency response must take precedence over reckless thrill-seeking and disaster voyeurism.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

