German Chemical Society Spotlights 'Playful' Science with Annual Mario Markus Prize

The German Chemical Society (GDCh) has announced the commencement of applications and nominations for the annual 'Mario Markus Prize for Natural Sciences - a prestigious recognition carrying a reward of 10,000 euros. This unique initiative aims to honor unexpected inventions or discoveries in the natural sciences that initially do not seem to have a practical application.

Rekindling the Flame of Curiosity

Funded by Prof. Dr. Mario Markus, the prize seeks to breathe life into the spirit of scientific exploration driven more by curiosity and surprise than by the goal of achieving utilitarian outcomes. The award highlights the importance of ludic discoveries, those that stem from a playful approach to science, in driving innovation and progress.

Aspiring candidates, or those wishing to nominate a deserving individual, are required to submit a short cover letter, a curriculum vitae, and a peer-reviewed publication dating from 2019 onward. The deadline for submission is May 31, 2024, and the process can be completed through the official GDCh website.

The Legacy of Ludic Discoveries

The concept of ludic discoveries is not a new one. History is replete with examples where curiosity and playful exploration have led to significant advancements. The accidental discovery of the principle behind the microwave oven by Percy Spencer, and the foundational work on electromagnetism by Christian Oersted, are testament to this. Even the steam engine, a device that revolutionized the global economy, traces its roots to a conceptually related but less effective device created by Heron of Alexandria in 100 AD.