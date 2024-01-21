Georgian Companies Showcase Products at Green Week 2024 in Berlin

15 Georgian companies are currently showcasing their products at Green Week 2024 in Berlin, a leading international exhibition for food, agriculture, and horticulture. This grand event, bolstered by the Georgian Ministry of Agriculture, boasts the participation of over 1,400 companies and is expected to draw more than 400,000 visitors.

Georgian Products Comply with EU Standards

One of the highlights of the Georgian presence at the exhibition is the compliance of their products with European Union standards. Eight of the 15 participating companies from Georgia are beneficiaries of a state program, further strengthening the country's representation.

High-Level Inauguration

High-level officials, including Deputy Agriculture Minister Tengiz Nasaridze, Ambassador to Germany Levan Izoria, and Director of the Rural Development Agency Davit Tsitlidze, inaugurated the Georgian stand at the exhibition. Nasaridze underscored the exhibition's role in enhancing the visibility and international sales of Georgian agricultural products, many of which find their way into markets in Germany and other European nations.

Boosting Georgian Agricultural Exports

Izoria highlighted the significance of the exhibition in increasing Georgian agricultural exports to the European market. He stated that bilateral meetings with various companies during the event would contribute to further promotion of Georgian products. The Green Week event in Berlin, also known as Grune Woche, has been an annual tradition since 1926 and continues to serve as a pivotal platform for agricultural trade and networking.

