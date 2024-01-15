Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof Faces Third Insolvency as Signa Group Crumbles

The German department store chain, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof (GKK) is in crisis, filing for insolvency for the third time in less than four years. The Federal Employment Agency is stepping in to pay insolvency benefits to the company's 15,000 employees, a significant reduction from the 32,000 employees and 243 stores it boasted in 2018. As the future of the once flourishing retail giant hangs in the balance, the remaining 92 stores and their staff face an uncertain future.

Trade Union Verdi's Role and the Impending Search for an Investor

The trade union Verdi is aiming to preserve the company in its entirety but is steering clear of industrial action. Instead, Verdi is on the hunt for an investor with a solid retail background. The union's past dealings with GKK encompass a less than ideal experience with René Benko, who purchased the department stores for a negligible price, showing more interest in the real estate value rather than its potential as a retail entity.

A History of Insolvencies and the Implication of Signa Group's Downfall

Under Benko's ownership, GKK faced wage reductions and store closures. Benko's Signa Holding Company restructured GKK during its first insolvency in 2020, a move that led to job losses and closures. A second insolvency in October 2022 resulted in further job and store losses. The current insolvency is tied to the collapse of the Signa Group, driven by global interest rate increases and falling property values, culminating in unmanageable debt levels.

Uncertain Future and Calls for Worker Solidarity

With the future of GKK in jeopardy, experts are predicting a breakup of the company, with only a handful of stores likely to survive. However, the International Workers Alliance of Rank-and-File Committees is calling on GKK workers to take control of their fight for jobs and wages. This plea underscores the necessity for international solidarity among workers, prioritizing human welfare over capitalist profits.