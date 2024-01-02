en English
Business

Fresenius Medical Care AG Pre-Announces Quarterly Reports

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
Fresenius Medical Care AG Pre-Announces Quarterly Reports

In a significant move, Fresenius Medical Care AG released a preliminary statement regarding the publication of its upcoming quarterly reports and interim statements. This announcement was disseminated via EQS News, an effective communication service provided by the EQS Group AG, on January 2, 2024, at 12:12 CET/CEST. Fresenius Medical Care AG underscored that it bears sole responsibility for the content issued in the announcement.

Compensation, Reimbursements, and Dividends

The Fresenius Management Board has opted to utilize the compensation and reimbursement payments for German hospitals, amounting to a significant €300 million, to address increased energy costs. Consequently, Fresenius will be subject to the related restrictions enforced by the legislator. The Management Board will propose to the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to abstain from distributing a dividend for the fiscal year 2023. Despite this, Fresenius maintains its dividend policy for the future.

Soon-Shiong’s Involvement and Fresenius’s Financial Forecast

Notably, Soon-Shiong, an established billionaire after selling two successful drug companies, APP Pharmaceuticals and Abraxis BioScience, sold APP to Fresenius Medical Care for a hefty $4.6 billion in 2008. His diverse portfolio includes a myriad of biotech companies under the umbrella of NantWorks LLC, ownership of the Los Angeles Times, and a 4.5% stake in the Lakers professional basketball team.

Financially, Fresenius Medical Care has been given a consensus rating of ‘Hold’, with an average rating score of 2.25 based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The company is expected to see a forecasted upside of 15.2% from its current price of 20.83. It provides a dividend of 1.98, which outperforms 75% of all dividend-paying stocks. The company’s earnings are projected to grow by 26.98% in the coming year. Its P/E ratio stands at 25.40, and it has a P/B Ratio of 0.75, suggesting potential undervaluation concerning its assets and liabilities.

Upcoming Earnings Announcement

Fresenius Medical Care is slated to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on February 20th, 2024, a significant event for investors and stakeholders alike.

Business Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

