Fraunhofer IPMS to Showcase Photonics Breakthroughs at SPIE Photonics West 2024

The Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS is set to unveil its pioneering advancements in photonics at the renowned SPIE Photonics West conference in San Francisco. The event, scheduled to run from January 27 to February 1, 2024, serves as a global platform for leading players in the photonics industry to showcase their latest research and innovative developments.

Leading Innovation in Photonics

Fraunhofer IPMS, recognized globally for its work in electronic, micromechanical, and optical components, continues to shape intelligent systems through its specialized efforts in micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and micro-opto-electro-mechanical systems (MOEMS). The institute’s breakthroughs offer significant enhancements including smaller dimensions, higher energy efficiency, and superior performance.

Unveiling Pivotal Projects

At the SPIE Photonics West conference, the institute will present an array of projects that are set to revolutionize the industry. These include high-resolution spatial light modulators designed for applications such as augmented reality and wavefront control, as well as a state-of-the-art electrostatically driven vector scanner for medical laser therapy. Fraunhofer IPMS will also showcase the ‘Place and Bend Assembly,’ a technique that enables efficient integration of complex optical systems.

Introducing the MEMS on PIC Approach

A highlight of the event will be the introduction of a cross-platform approach named MEMS on PIC. This innovative method combines MEMS modulators with photonic integrated circuits, making it highly suitable for applications such as cryogenic photonic quantum computing. Furthermore, the institute will underscore its work on label-free photonic biosensors designed for medical diagnostics.

These advancements span a variety of applications from virtual reality to medical technology and environmental monitoring, underlining Fraunhofer IPMS’s role in advancing the field of photonics and its applications.