en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Fraunhofer Institute’s REASSERT Project: Revolutionizing the Sustainability of Electric Motors

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Fraunhofer Institute’s REASSERT Project: Revolutionizing the Sustainability of Electric Motors

The Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA, in an audacious bid to enhance the sustainability of electric motors, has pioneered the REASSERT project. In partnership with industry leaders and academic institutions such as Schaeffler, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, BRIGHT Testing GmbH, iFAKT GmbH, and Riebesam GmbH & Co. KG, the project is developing innovative strategies for repairing, remanufacturing, and reusing electric motors. The initiative also focuses on creating new designs which align with the principles of the circular economy.

Addressing the Raw Materials Challenge

Electric motors, integral to the functioning of countless devices, are crafted from precious materials such as copper and rare earth metals like neodymium. Dominated by China, the market for these metals presents a critical challenge, as existing recycling processes are incapable of recovering them effectively. The production of these raw materials for electric motors leaves a significant carbon footprint, potentially exceeding that of combustion engines. Hence, extending the lifespan of electric motors is a key step towards reducing their environmental impact.

Value Retention Strategies: A Paradigm Shift

Julian Groesse Erdmann, a researcher at Fraunhofer Institute, underscores the importance of innovative value retention strategies to mitigate emissions. The REASSERT project’s objective is to devise methods that support the reuse, repair, and remanufacture of electric motors, along with improving raw material recycling. These strategies are crucial for establishing a circular economy that minimizes waste and lessens the dependence on natural resources.

The Road to a Sustainable Future

The project aims to create an electric motor prototype that can be deployed across different vehicles and generations with minimal effort. This approach is designed to circumvent the energy-intensive and impractical process of shredding and melting motors for raw material recycling. Furthermore, the use of rare raw materials and metals like neodymium is being reconsidered, and the development of electric motors without these materials is already in progress. The ultimate objective is to create a prototype motor for the circular economy, underscoring easy dismantling while applying identified value retention strategies.

With the sale of electric cars surging, the number of electric motors being produced is on the rise. The REASSERT project is diligently working on sustainable value retention strategies for remanufacturing and recycling these motors. The project’s endgame is to extend the usage phase of electric motors, thus reducing natural resource consumption and waste. An AI tool has been developed to select the best value retention strategy for a given application, and the knowledge gathered during the project will be used to design new electric motors for the circular economy.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) is funding the REASSERT project, a testament to its potential in promoting a more sustainable future. As the world increasingly gravitates towards electric vehicles, initiatives like the REASSERT project are of paramount importance in ensuring that this transition does not compromise our planet’s health.

0
Germany Sustainability
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Salzgitter Group Completes Key Modernization in Drive for Low CO2 Steel Production

By Wojciech Zylm

German Refugee Accommodation Reaches Capacity: An In-depth Look into the Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

Germany's Unemployment Sees Lesser Increase Than Expected, Reflecting Labour Market Resilience

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Lower Saxony Supports Sustainable Transformation of Continental Brake Plant

By Wojciech Zylm

Understanding Germany's Stringent Regulations on Public Securities Off ...
@Business · 51 mins
Understanding Germany's Stringent Regulations on Public Securities Off ...
heart comment 0
Prospectus Regulation in Germany: Assessing Liability and Recent Developments

By Wojciech Zylm

Prospectus Regulation in Germany: Assessing Liability and Recent Developments
Germany Calls for Cease of Attacks on Merchant Ships in Red Sea

By Wojciech Zylm

Germany Calls for Cease of Attacks on Merchant Ships in Red Sea
Germany’s Unemployment Rate Hits Highest Level Since May 2021

By Bijay Laxmi

Germany's Unemployment Rate Hits Highest Level Since May 2021
Harnessing Lunar Resources: The SoMo Project’s Innovative Approach to Power Space Missions

By Wojciech Zylm

Harnessing Lunar Resources: The SoMo Project's Innovative Approach to Power Space Missions
Latest Headlines
World News
Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment
45 seconds
Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment
Ibram X. Kendi Accuses Racist Mobs for Harvard President's Resignation
46 seconds
Ibram X. Kendi Accuses Racist Mobs for Harvard President's Resignation
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrogant'
55 seconds
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrogant'
OcuTerra Therapeutics Concludes Phase 2 Trial for Non-Invasive Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
1 min
OcuTerra Therapeutics Concludes Phase 2 Trial for Non-Invasive Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
Ardelyx to Host Live Event on IBSRELA, Their FDA-Approved Treatment for IBS-C
1 min
Ardelyx to Host Live Event on IBSRELA, Their FDA-Approved Treatment for IBS-C
Mayowa Akinfolarin Bids for Ondo State Governorship, Promises Reconnection and Agrarian Focus
2 mins
Mayowa Akinfolarin Bids for Ondo State Governorship, Promises Reconnection and Agrarian Focus
Aston Villa Revamps Away Ticket Criteria for Fairer Distribution
2 mins
Aston Villa Revamps Away Ticket Criteria for Fairer Distribution
Jeff Sorenson Assumes Chairmanship of Muscatine County Board of Supervisors
2 mins
Jeff Sorenson Assumes Chairmanship of Muscatine County Board of Supervisors
Jax Basketball Weekend Camp 2024: An Opportunity for Basketball Enthusiasts
2 mins
Jax Basketball Weekend Camp 2024: An Opportunity for Basketball Enthusiasts
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app