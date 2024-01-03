Fraunhofer Institute’s REASSERT Project: Revolutionizing the Sustainability of Electric Motors

The Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA, in an audacious bid to enhance the sustainability of electric motors, has pioneered the REASSERT project. In partnership with industry leaders and academic institutions such as Schaeffler, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, BRIGHT Testing GmbH, iFAKT GmbH, and Riebesam GmbH & Co. KG, the project is developing innovative strategies for repairing, remanufacturing, and reusing electric motors. The initiative also focuses on creating new designs which align with the principles of the circular economy.

Addressing the Raw Materials Challenge

Electric motors, integral to the functioning of countless devices, are crafted from precious materials such as copper and rare earth metals like neodymium. Dominated by China, the market for these metals presents a critical challenge, as existing recycling processes are incapable of recovering them effectively. The production of these raw materials for electric motors leaves a significant carbon footprint, potentially exceeding that of combustion engines. Hence, extending the lifespan of electric motors is a key step towards reducing their environmental impact.

Value Retention Strategies: A Paradigm Shift

Julian Groesse Erdmann, a researcher at Fraunhofer Institute, underscores the importance of innovative value retention strategies to mitigate emissions. The REASSERT project’s objective is to devise methods that support the reuse, repair, and remanufacture of electric motors, along with improving raw material recycling. These strategies are crucial for establishing a circular economy that minimizes waste and lessens the dependence on natural resources.

The Road to a Sustainable Future

The project aims to create an electric motor prototype that can be deployed across different vehicles and generations with minimal effort. This approach is designed to circumvent the energy-intensive and impractical process of shredding and melting motors for raw material recycling. Furthermore, the use of rare raw materials and metals like neodymium is being reconsidered, and the development of electric motors without these materials is already in progress. The ultimate objective is to create a prototype motor for the circular economy, underscoring easy dismantling while applying identified value retention strategies.

With the sale of electric cars surging, the number of electric motors being produced is on the rise. The REASSERT project is diligently working on sustainable value retention strategies for remanufacturing and recycling these motors. The project’s endgame is to extend the usage phase of electric motors, thus reducing natural resource consumption and waste. An AI tool has been developed to select the best value retention strategy for a given application, and the knowledge gathered during the project will be used to design new electric motors for the circular economy.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) is funding the REASSERT project, a testament to its potential in promoting a more sustainable future. As the world increasingly gravitates towards electric vehicles, initiatives like the REASSERT project are of paramount importance in ensuring that this transition does not compromise our planet’s health.