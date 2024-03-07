Four International Bidders Eye State Street's Prime Dublin Office, 40 Molesworth Street

State Street Global Advisors' decision to offload 40 Molesworth Street, a prime Dublin office property, has sparked significant interest among international investors. This landmark building, nestled in Dublin's central business district, is not just a piece of real estate but a symbol of the city's global appeal and the robust demand for prime office spaces. Generating €2.175 million in annual rental income, this sought-after property has attracted offers from major players, including Macquarie Asset Management and three German powerhouses: Deka Immobilien, HIH Real Estate, and MEAG.

Strategic Disposal and International Interest

Offered to the market in late January by Savills, with a guide price of around €40 million, 40 Molesworth Street represents a significant investment opportunity. The building's allure is evident in the level and caliber of the bids received this week. Previously, State Street had turned down an offer from another investor, who opted not to participate in the latest round of bidding. This strategic disposal highlights the property's value and the keen interest it has drawn from across the globe, underscoring Dublin's attractiveness to international capital.

A Landmark with a Prestigious Tenant

Acquired by State Street in 2018 through a multimillion-euro asset swap, 40 Molesworth Street has a storied history and a bright future. Once the European Commission's Dublin base, it has been transformed into a modern, efficient office building with LEED Gold certification and an A3 Ber rating. The building is fully occupied by global law firm DLA Piper, under a 20-year lease initiated by US online retailer Jet.com in 2017 with the building's former owner, Iput. With a term certain of 12 years remaining and a headline rent of about €60 per sq ft, the lease is a testament to the property's enduring appeal and the strength of Dublin's office market.

Implications for Dublin's Real Estate Market

The intense competition for 40 Molesworth Street signals a buoyant market for prime office space in Dublin, reflecting continued confidence among international investors in the city's economic prospects. This sale could set a benchmark for future transactions in the area, potentially influencing property values and investment strategies. As Dublin's central business district continues to attract global firms and investors, the dynamics of the market are evolving, with significant implications for the city's development and its position on the international stage.