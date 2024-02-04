Flightless Bird Shot in Germany: A Case of Mistaken Identity?

On a chilly day in Thuringia, Germany, a large flightless bird, known to the locals as 'Nando,' slipped out of its enclosure and sauntered to the nearby country road. Nando's escape triggered an unexpected series of events that culminated in the police shooting the bird after it exhibited aggressive behavior towards road users and emergency services.

The Chase of Nando

Nando, initially identified as an Australian emu, was later suggested to be a South American wild rhea. The 12-year-old bird made its daring escape from an enclosure near Schlotheim and was found trotting in a field adjacent to a country road. A concerted effort by the fire department, the police, and Nando's owner to capture the bird was met with escalating agitation from Nando.

A Decision Made Under Duress

With Nando's increasingly aggressive behavior and the looming potential danger to motorists and emergency personnel, the police were left with a difficult decision. As Nando ran towards the officers, the decision was made to shoot the bird, an action taken as a last resort to ensure public safety. The owner later took Nando away for disposal.

Emu or Rhea?

While the police referred to Nando as an 'emu,' a closer look at the published photos suggests that Nando was likely a Greater rhea, not an emu. Greater rheas, descendants from breeding pairs that escaped from an exotic meat farm in the late 1990s to early 2000s, have been spreading through Germany. They have particularly made a home for themselves in the UNESCO-listed Schaalsee Biosphere Reserve in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Despite farmers' call for government action against these birds, they have not been listed as invasive species. The Greater rheas, it seems, have managed to integrate seamlessly into the native fauna and flora, causing no significant harm. The story of Nando, however, is a stark reminder of the unexpected challenges these flightless birds can pose, especially when they find themselves outside their enclosures.