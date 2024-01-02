en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Farmers’ Protests in Germany: The Underreported Struggle

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Farmers’ Protests in Germany: The Underreported Struggle

Germany’s farmers are vehemently protesting against the latest government policies that annul tax breaks for diesel fuel and scrap exemptions from car tax for farming vehicles. Amid a financially challenging period, the farmers perceive these measures as a direct threat to their livelihood. This protest, despite its considerable impact on the country’s agricultural landscape, appears to be underreported in the international mainstream media.

The Voice of the Farmers

In the face of increased fuel prices and tax changes, thousands of farmers have taken to the streets of Berlin and other cities. The protest, marked by the unique sight of 850 tractors traversing the city of Siegen, symbolizes the farmers’ discontent with the government’s approach to agricultural and environmental policies. The farmers argue that these changes will render farming more expensive, which, in turn, would escalate food prices.

Political Tensions and Unrest

Members of the Free Democrats, a fiscally conservative political party, have voted to remain part of the three-party alliance, thus relieving some pressure on the government. Despite the party’s current support hovering around a meager 5%, significantly lower than the 11.5% they garnered in the last federal election in 2021, the party leaders have decided to stay the course within the coalition. Nonetheless, the coalition’s unity is expected to face a stern test in the coming weeks as the government seeks to finalize a 2024 budget deal and push it through parliament.

Global Agricultural Unrest

Parallel to the situation in Germany, Iceland is witnessing escalating tensions between farmers and environmentalists, the so-called ‘carbon warriors’, over climate-related concerns. Meanwhile, in Australia, a move to build a nuclear power plant, despite opposition from environmentalist groups, highlights the global debate between environmental conservation and the pursuit of alternative energy sources.

On a contrasting note, the human-animal conflict was underscored in Russia when an Amur tiger was found lying on a road in the Khabarovsk Region, likely hit by a vehicle. In South Korea, the Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was the victim of a neck-stabbing attack during a political event in Busan. The assailant wore a paper crown during the attack, and the politician underwent complex surgery, narrowly escaping a more severe injury.

Back in New York, residents of Roosevelt Island were startled by sounds resembling explosions early Tuesday morning, which were followed by power outages. The cause behind these disturbing noises remains unconfirmed, and thankfully, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

0
Agriculture Environmental Science Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jillian Hishaw: A Beacon of Hope for Black Farmers

By BNN Correspondents

Maharashtra Government Declares Expanded Drought-like Conditions; Forms Permanent Cabinet Sub-Committee

By Dil Bar Irshad

ViVe_Beet Project: A Revolution in Sustainable Plant Protection

By Wojciech Zylm

GRIMME UK Launches New Promotional Offers to Ease Financial Burden on Growers

By Salman Khan

From Trumbull to Westlake: The Successful Relocation of Linda's Bee Fa ...
@Agriculture · 20 mins
From Trumbull to Westlake: The Successful Relocation of Linda's Bee Fa ...
heart comment 0
Sub-Saharan Africa Urged to Diversify Crops for Nutritional Security Amid Rising Population

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sub-Saharan Africa Urged to Diversify Crops for Nutritional Security Amid Rising Population
Italian Agrifood Startups Secure €96 Million in 2023: A Look at the Leaders

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Agrifood Startups Secure €96 Million in 2023: A Look at the Leaders
Evaluating the Impact of Farmer Producer Organizations in Jammu: A Review by Yasha Mudgal

By Rafia Tasleem

Evaluating the Impact of Farmer Producer Organizations in Jammu: A Review by Yasha Mudgal
California Legislators Propose Expansion of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument

By María Alejandra Trujillo

California Legislators Propose Expansion of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument
Latest Headlines
World News
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
12 seconds
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
45 seconds
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
52 seconds
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
1 min
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
1 min
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
1 min
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2 mins
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
2 mins
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
3 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
10 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
43 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app