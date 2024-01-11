en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Evonik and DATAGROUP Unveil Global IT Support Partnership

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Evonik and DATAGROUP Unveil Global IT Support Partnership

Evonik, a global powerhouse in specialty chemicals, is joining forces with DATAGROUP, an accomplished IT service provider. The partnership, slated to commence in spring 2024, centers on the support of approximately 30,000 IT workstations worldwide. Over a span of about three years, with an extension option, DATAGROUP will take charge of service delivery management, client services, and field support, covering regions like Germany, other European countries, China, India, Singapore, and the USA.

Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

Andreas Baresel, the CEO of DATAGROUP, points to the partnership as a testament to the company’s prowess in inorganic growth and its dedication to forging long-lasting collaborative relationships. The agreement with Evonik is expected to pave the way for additional growth and an even deeper relationship between the two companies.

Operational Implementation and Tailored Services

Spearheading the operational implementation of the services will be URANO, a member of DATAGROUP since 2021. The partnership also underlines the versatility of DATAGROUP’s CORBOX services portfolio. This modular system of IT services can be customized to align with the precise requirements of their clients, thereby creating potential cross and upselling opportunities and facilitating stable recurring revenues.

Reinforcing Global IT Support

Through this strategic partnership, Evonik, a leader in specialty chemicals, fortifies its IT support structure across multiple nations, further emphasizing its global footprint. As for DATAGROUP, the collaboration helps to showcase its comprehensive IT service capabilities on a worldwide scale, ultimately contributing to its ongoing growth narrative and reinforcing its commitment to long-term business relationships.

0
Business Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 seconds ago
Aldi Employee Celebrates Silver Jubilee: 25 Years of Growth, Dedication, and Wafer-Thin Honey Roast Ham
Today marks a quarter of a century since Beverley Rhodes first stepped through the doors of the Aldi Atherstone Regional Distribution Centre, embarking on a journey that now sees her recognised as a cornerstone of the company’s operations in the UK. Starting as a Selector in 1998, Beverley has climbed the ranks to become a
Aldi Employee Celebrates Silver Jubilee: 25 Years of Growth, Dedication, and Wafer-Thin Honey Roast Ham
Delayed Payments and Environmental Clearances Stall Yadadri Thermal Power Plant Construction
5 mins ago
Delayed Payments and Environmental Clearances Stall Yadadri Thermal Power Plant Construction
Studio Theatre Seeks Managing Director to Uphold Legacy of Impact
6 mins ago
Studio Theatre Seeks Managing Director to Uphold Legacy of Impact
From Sandwich Shop to Coffee Shop: Culinary Duo Expands Business in Cullompton
3 mins ago
From Sandwich Shop to Coffee Shop: Culinary Duo Expands Business in Cullompton
Glasgow's Job Market: A Diverse Array of Opportunities in 2024
3 mins ago
Glasgow's Job Market: A Diverse Array of Opportunities in 2024
Sainsbury's Plans for New Supermarket in Alsager: Over 100 Jobs and Varied Shopping Options on the Horizon
4 mins ago
Sainsbury's Plans for New Supermarket in Alsager: Over 100 Jobs and Varied Shopping Options on the Horizon
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
40 seconds
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
1 min
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
1 min
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
2 mins
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
2 mins
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
2 mins
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
4 mins
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
4 mins
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
5 mins
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
25 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app