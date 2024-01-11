Evonik and DATAGROUP Unveil Global IT Support Partnership

Evonik, a global powerhouse in specialty chemicals, is joining forces with DATAGROUP, an accomplished IT service provider. The partnership, slated to commence in spring 2024, centers on the support of approximately 30,000 IT workstations worldwide. Over a span of about three years, with an extension option, DATAGROUP will take charge of service delivery management, client services, and field support, covering regions like Germany, other European countries, China, India, Singapore, and the USA.

Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

Andreas Baresel, the CEO of DATAGROUP, points to the partnership as a testament to the company’s prowess in inorganic growth and its dedication to forging long-lasting collaborative relationships. The agreement with Evonik is expected to pave the way for additional growth and an even deeper relationship between the two companies.

Operational Implementation and Tailored Services

Spearheading the operational implementation of the services will be URANO, a member of DATAGROUP since 2021. The partnership also underlines the versatility of DATAGROUP’s CORBOX services portfolio. This modular system of IT services can be customized to align with the precise requirements of their clients, thereby creating potential cross and upselling opportunities and facilitating stable recurring revenues.

Reinforcing Global IT Support

Through this strategic partnership, Evonik, a leader in specialty chemicals, fortifies its IT support structure across multiple nations, further emphasizing its global footprint. As for DATAGROUP, the collaboration helps to showcase its comprehensive IT service capabilities on a worldwide scale, ultimately contributing to its ongoing growth narrative and reinforcing its commitment to long-term business relationships.