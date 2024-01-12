en English
Automotive

Eva Scherer Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female CFO at Daimler Truck

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Eva Scherer Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female CFO at Daimler Truck

In a monumental shift for the auto industry, Daimler Truck Holding AG has announced the appointment of Eva Scherer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and board of management member. Effective from April 1, Scherer is set to become the first female CFO at the acclaimed German vehicle manufacturer. This historical appointment comes as the industry undergoes significant transformation, with a focused pivot towards sustainable transportation solutions.

Scherer’s Journey to Daimler Truck

With an extensive background in Siemens AG, where she served in various leadership roles including Executive Vice President and Global Head of Investor Relations, Scherer comes to Daimler Truck with a wealth of experience. Her arrival at Daimler Truck follows the untimely passing of Jochen Goetz, with Chairman Martin Daum fulfilling the role of interim CFO since Goetz’s departure.

Industry Shift Towards Diversity

Scherer’s appointment reflects a broader movement within the industry towards diversity in executive roles. An impressive 28% of CFOs hired within the Europe 500 in 2023 were gender diverse, a notable increase from just 11% in 2021. The Daimler Truck board underscored the value of diversity, open-mindedness, and a willingness for change in the selection process for their new CFO.

Embracing Sustainable Transportation

As a standalone entity since its spin-off from Daimler AG in 2021, Daimler Truck has made substantial strides in sustainable transportation. The company, which ranks 56th on the Fortune 500 Europe list, reported $53.6 billion in revenue in 2022, its first year of independent operations. By the end of 2022, Daimler Truck had eight zero-emission bus and truck models in production and launched Rizon, a zero-emission truck line in the US, in 2023.

A New Era for CFOs

The appointment of Eva Scherer signals a shift in the archetype of a CFO. Today’s companies seek executives who are not just financial experts but are also strong business partners, creative problem solvers, and diverse thinkers. This shift reflects a broader movement in executive search practices, where diversity and strong communication skills are valued just as much as traditional finance acumen.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

