Germany

EU’s Zero-emission Public Transport Vision: Challenges and the Road Ahead

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
EU's Zero-emission Public Transport Vision: Challenges and the Road Ahead

The European Union’s ambitious endeavor for zero-emission public transportation is at a crossroads. A proposed legislation, currently under negotiation, mandates that from 2030 onwards, only newly registered city buses should be zero-emission. However, the German Association of Transport Companies (VDV) is advocating for robust and consistent funding from the federal government to make this green transition feasible.

The Struggles of Small to Medium-sized Companies

Werner Overkamp, Vice President of the VDV, brought to light the financial challenges that small and medium-sized bus companies in Germany are facing. The cost of transitioning their fleets to electric buses and modifying their workshops to accommodate these vehicles is far from affordable for these companies. The lack of adequate infrastructure, such as charging stations and safety management systems, further exacerbates the problem.

A Call for Consistent Federal Support

The VDV, while supportive of the EU’s environmental objectives, has highlighted the paradox of these goals amidst dwindling federal financial backing. Overkamp stresses the crucial need for federal subsidies and funding. Without this support, the transition to electric mobility will remain a distant dream for these companies. More so, as from 2030, intercity buses are also mandated to reduce their CO2 emissions by 45% relative to 2019 levels.

Global Efforts Towards Zero-emission Public Transport

The push for zero-emission transportation is not just confined to the EU. Riga, Latvia, has witnessed the launch of 35 electric buses, ordered from Polish manufacturer Solaris, as part of a gradual roll-out. In North America, Ballard Power Systems has announced a long-term supply agreement with NFI Group Inc. for fuel cell powered buses. Across the pond, the UK’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate has come into effect, setting out the percentage of new zero-emission cars and vans that manufacturers will be required to produce each year up to 2030.

The Road Ahead

The transition to zero-emission public transportation is a key component of the EU’s strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. However, these goals can only be realized with consistent financial support and the collective efforts of all stakeholders. The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but with the right support and commitment, the journey towards greener mobility can become a reality.

Germany Transportation
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

