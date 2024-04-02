Euro Zone Factory Downturn Deepens in March, Signs of Recovery in Italy, Spain

Overall manufacturing activity in the euro zone continued its downward trend in March, contracting at an accelerated pace compared to February. Despite this, there were glimmers of hope in Italy and Spain, where surveys indicated the beginning of a recovery. Demand across the euro zone remained weak, yet an uptick in optimism suggested that the region might be on the cusp of a broader resurgence.

Advertisment

Deepening Downturn Amidst Optimism

The HCOB's final euro zone manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March indicated a contraction with a reading of 46.1, a slight decline from February's 46.5. This marked the 21st consecutive month the PMI stayed below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction. However, an improvement in the output index from February's 46.6 to 47.1 hinted at a slowing pace of decline. Analysts, like Goetz Erhardt from Accenture, pointed out that while material shortages have lessened, the future remains fraught with uncertainty for European manufacturers.

Varied Performance Across Nations

Advertisment

France and Germany, two of the euro zone's largest economies, experienced continued weakening in their manufacturing sectors. However, in a break from the overall trend, Spain and Italy showed signs of recovery. Spain's factory activity expanded for the second consecutive month, and Italy's manufacturing sector suggested signs of recovery after almost a year of contraction. In contrast, Ireland's manufacturing sector contracted in March, reversing the brief growth witnessed the previous month. Outside the euro zone, British manufacturers reported the first growth in 20 months, driven by a revival in domestic demand.

Future Outlook and Inflationary Pressures

Despite a 23-month streak of falling new orders, euro zone factories reduced their prices at the fastest pace since November, potentially easing inflationary pressures. This development could be viewed positively by the European Central Bank in its efforts to bring inflation back to target levels. The gauge of optimism within the sector rose to 57.4 from 57.1, reaching its highest point since April of the previous year, indicating that managers are hopeful for future output improvements. This sentiment aligns with ECB President Christine Lagarde's previous statements that inflation rates in the euro zone are expected to decline, while economic growth should begin to pick up during the year.