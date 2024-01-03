en English
Automotive

Electric Vehicle Tires Market Set for Unprecedented Growth, Fueled by E-Mobility Focus and Carbon Emission Regulations

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
The world stands on the cusp of a revolution, one fueled by clean energy and propelled by electric vehicles (EVs). As the shift towards e-mobility gathers pace, the tire industry is keeping stride, with the EV tire market growing at an unprecedented rate. According to recent market studies, the EV tires market is poised to surge from USD 2.8 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 11.2 billion by 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The primary catalyst behind this impressive growth trajectory is the global emphasis on e-mobility, driven by the urgent need to curb carbon emissions from vehicles. Regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stringent policies to promote the adoption of EVs and reduce carbon footprints, thereby fueling the demand for EV-specific tires. The passenger cars segment is anticipated to corner the largest market share, a result of concerted efforts by tire manufacturers and automakers to develop EV-specific tires and the escalating vehicle use in developing economies.

Off-road Application Segment Set for Rapid Expansion

Another interesting development is the expected surge in the off-road application segment, which includes heavy-duty trucks and construction vehicles. This growth is fueled by the burgeoning construction industry in developing nations and the forthcoming availability of electric trucks. North America is emerging as a significant market for electric off-road vehicles, with leading manufacturers investing in the production of durable, high-grip tires designed for challenging terrains.

European Market Poised for Significant Growth

Europe, led by Germany, is another potent market for EV tires. The region’s growth is bolstered by advancements in the automotive industry and government initiatives aimed at slashing carbon emissions. Key players in the EV tires market include Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear, Continental AG, and Pirelli & C. SpA, among others.

Two companies that have played pivotal roles in the rise of the EV market are Rivian and BYD. Rivian, a prominent EV manufacturer, reported a significant production and delivery increase for 2023, exceeding forecasts. Notably, Rivian produced 17,541 vehicles in the final quarter of 2023 and delivered a total of 50,122 vehicles throughout the year.

Chinese manufacturer BYD has also had a record year, surpassing its three million annual sales target and becoming the global new energy vehicle (NEV) sales champion for the second consecutive year. The company’s robust growth in China’s domestic market, coupled with its expanding international presence, has catalyzed its success.

Automotive Business Germany
Wojciech Zylm

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news.

