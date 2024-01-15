EFW Grounds Lufthansa Cargo A321P2F Aircraft Over Minor Cracks

In a recent development, Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) has announced the temporary grounding of two Lufthansa Cargo A321P2F aircraft subsequent to the detection of minor cracks in the aircraft's rear floor structure. The cracks were revealed during routine inspections, leading EFW to recommend other operators to conduct similar examinations on their A321P2Fs as a safety precaution.

Details of the Grounded Aircraft

The aircraft in focus, D-AEUC and D-AEUI, aged 15 and 11 years respectively, were found to possess identical cracks. EFW, however, has assured that the cracks are not due to the transformation of these planes from passenger to freighter configuration.

Clarifications from EFW

EFW has also confirmed that the permanent ballast fixture in the area did not significantly contribute to the observed cracking. They emphasized that the mechanical loads borne by the A321P2F are no greater, or even less, than those on passenger versions of the aircraft.

Role of EASA and Expected Resolutions

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has been informed about the issue and is handling the situation through the Continuous Airworthiness process. No immediate mandatory safety action has been identified as of now. It is expected that the necessary repairs on the aircraft will be completed soon, and the planes will be back into service in the near future.

EFW, known for converting A321s into freighters since 2020 with an impeccable safety record, has also communicated with other operators, including Latvia-based SmartLynx and Global Crossing Airlines. This is to ensure comprehensive inspections and sustained safety of the aircraft.