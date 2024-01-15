en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

E.ON Launches Specialized EV Charging Test Centre in Essen, Germany

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
E.ON Launches Specialized EV Charging Test Centre in Essen, Germany

In a significant move towards the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), E.ON, the energy company, has unveiled a state-of-the-art test centre in Essen, Germany. The facility, spanning around 10,000 square meters, is specifically designed for testing EV charging solutions. It houses over 25 testing stations, digital test environments, along with an array of wallboxes and accessories.

Climate-Controlled Testing

One of the unique features of this test centre is the inclusion of five climate chambers. These chambers can simulate temperatures varying from -40 to 50 degrees Celsius, providing a robust testing environment for EV charging under diversified temperature extremes. This allows for an in-depth analysis of EVs’ charging behaviour without dependence on real-world environmental conditions.

Focus on Heavy-Duty Vehicles

E.ON’s focus is primarily on the electrification of heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks and buses. The centre’s infrastructure is designed to support research, development, and training for customers and partners in the installation and maintenance of charging stations. Currently, this centre is the only one in Europe capable of testing fast charging for heavy-duty vehicles with up to 3MW of power.

Part of a Broader Strategy

This initiative is aligned with E.ON’s broader strategy to expand its electromobility business across Europe, including the annual construction of at least 1,000 new ultra-fast charging stations. Specifically, in Germany, the plan entails building about 140 new charging locations with over 1,200 charging points. These efforts are part of the ‘Deutschlandnetz’ network, a federally subsidized project.

0
Automotive Germany Innovations
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
2 mins ago
AIG Malaysia's Online Insurance Excludes Tesla and Other EVs
Auto insurance for electric vehicles (EVs), particularly Tesla, in Malaysia has become a hot topic following a revelation that AIG Malaysia seemingly declined to cover Tesla vehicles under its Comprehensive Car Insurance plan. A post on the Malaysia Electric Vehicle Owners Club Facebook group sparked the discussion, where Azlan Mahmud shared a screenshot from AIG
AIG Malaysia's Online Insurance Excludes Tesla and Other EVs
LG Innotek's Visionary Exhibit at CES 2024 Shatters Visitor Records
22 mins ago
LG Innotek's Visionary Exhibit at CES 2024 Shatters Visitor Records
Auto EV Charging Robot Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Outlook
32 mins ago
Auto EV Charging Robot Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Outlook
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O'Flaherty Steps in as New CEO
10 mins ago
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O'Flaherty Steps in as New CEO
Tata Motors Launches Nationwide 'Customer Care Mahotsav'
11 mins ago
Tata Motors Launches Nationwide 'Customer Care Mahotsav'
Novitec Transforms Ferrari 296 GTB with High-Performance Upgrade
22 mins ago
Novitec Transforms Ferrari 296 GTB with High-Performance Upgrade
Latest Headlines
World News
Moody's Warns India's Upcoming Elections Will Shape Fiscal Policy
1 min
Moody's Warns India's Upcoming Elections Will Shape Fiscal Policy
Five Hairstyles for a Younger Look: Beauty Experts Weigh In
1 min
Five Hairstyles for a Younger Look: Beauty Experts Weigh In
Ranking the Top 25 Midfielders in Premier League History
2 mins
Ranking the Top 25 Midfielders in Premier League History
The Uncertain Future of Benzema and Henderson in Saudi Pro League
2 mins
The Uncertain Future of Benzema and Henderson in Saudi Pro League
Digital Health Solutions Set to Boost Healthcare Inclusivity in Rural India
2 mins
Digital Health Solutions Set to Boost Healthcare Inclusivity in Rural India
Houston Chr. Huskies Battle Northwestern State Demons: A Game of Rebounds and Redemption
2 mins
Houston Chr. Huskies Battle Northwestern State Demons: A Game of Rebounds and Redemption
The Bangsamoro Electoral Code: Establishing the New BARMM Parliament
2 mins
The Bangsamoro Electoral Code: Establishing the New BARMM Parliament
Project Wheelchair: A Decade of Driving Hope and Mobility
2 mins
Project Wheelchair: A Decade of Driving Hope and Mobility
Texas Southern Tigers vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: A High-Stakes Encounter
2 mins
Texas Southern Tigers vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: A High-Stakes Encounter
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
5 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
47 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app