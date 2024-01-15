E.ON Launches Specialized EV Charging Test Centre in Essen, Germany

In a significant move towards the accelerated adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), E.ON, the energy company, has unveiled a state-of-the-art test centre in Essen, Germany. The facility, spanning around 10,000 square meters, is specifically designed for testing EV charging solutions. It houses over 25 testing stations, digital test environments, along with an array of wallboxes and accessories.

Climate-Controlled Testing

One of the unique features of this test centre is the inclusion of five climate chambers. These chambers can simulate temperatures varying from -40 to 50 degrees Celsius, providing a robust testing environment for EV charging under diversified temperature extremes. This allows for an in-depth analysis of EVs’ charging behaviour without dependence on real-world environmental conditions.

Focus on Heavy-Duty Vehicles

E.ON’s focus is primarily on the electrification of heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks and buses. The centre’s infrastructure is designed to support research, development, and training for customers and partners in the installation and maintenance of charging stations. Currently, this centre is the only one in Europe capable of testing fast charging for heavy-duty vehicles with up to 3MW of power.

Part of a Broader Strategy

This initiative is aligned with E.ON’s broader strategy to expand its electromobility business across Europe, including the annual construction of at least 1,000 new ultra-fast charging stations. Specifically, in Germany, the plan entails building about 140 new charging locations with over 1,200 charging points. These efforts are part of the ‘Deutschlandnetz’ network, a federally subsidized project.